The Department of Education in conjunction with the Maui Police Department will conduct a one-day Joint Agency Emergency Preparedness Exercise at the Kīhei Elementary School campus from approximately 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Only Department of Education staff will be on campus during the exercise.

Residents and visitors should expect to see an influx of emergency response vehicles and officers on the property. As part of the exercise, loud noises may occur.

As a safety precaution, please avoid the specific training site unless you are an authorized participant.