Maui Surf Forecast for April 20, 2023

April 20, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
0-2
0-2 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Light and variable winds, becoming east

                            around 5 mph in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 08:19 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 03:13 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:46 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 09:20 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 02:23 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 08:44 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 03:51 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:47 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current moderate sized (short to medium period) west- northwest swell will peak today, then gradually decline through Saturday. A new long-period northwest swell is forecast to arrive Friday night, build through the day Saturday, then peak Saturday night into Sunday. A reinforcing long period northwest swell will move in Sunday night, peak on Monday, then slowly lower through the middle of next week. 


Surf along south facing shores will remain tiny through Friday. A new long-period south swell will arrive Friday night, peak over the weekend, and then slowly decline through the middle of next week. This swell will give south shore surf a noticeable boost to near the summertime average Saturday through Monday. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the middle of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
