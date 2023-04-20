Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 0-2 0-2

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Light and variable winds, becoming east

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 08:19 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 03:13 PM HST. Sunrise 6:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:46 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 09:20 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 02:23 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 08:44 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 03:51 PM HST. Sunrise 6:02 AM HST. Sunset 6:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current moderate sized (short to medium period) west- northwest swell will peak today, then gradually decline through Saturday. A new long-period northwest swell is forecast to arrive Friday night, build through the day Saturday, then peak Saturday night into Sunday. A reinforcing long period northwest swell will move in Sunday night, peak on Monday, then slowly lower through the middle of next week.

Surf along south facing shores will remain tiny through Friday. A new long-period south swell will arrive Friday night, peak over the weekend, and then slowly decline through the middle of next week. This swell will give south shore surf a noticeable boost to near the summertime average Saturday through Monday.

Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the middle of next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.