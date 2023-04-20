Maui News

Rep. Jill Tokuda to host town halls on Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi, Kauaʻi and Kona

April 20, 2023, 3:30 PM HST
US Representative Jill Tokuda (HI-02) announced four additional town hall meetings across Hawaiʻi’s Second Congressional District to hear from constituents. Tokuda previously held town hall meetings in Hilo, Oʻahu, and Maui. The new meetings are planned on Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi, Kauaʻi and Kona on Hawaiʻi Island.

Town Hall in Hilo. PC: US Rep. Jill Tokuda

Rep. Tokuda will also hold Farm Bill listening sessions with farmers, workers, and agriculture producers.

The town hall schedule includes the following:

  • Lānaʻi: Wednesday, May 3, 2023, 4-5 p.m. at the ILWU Union Hall, 840 ʻIlima Ave, Lānaʻi City
  • Molokaʻi: Thursday, May 4, 2023, 5-6 p.m. at the Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center, 90 Ainoa St., Kaunakakai, Hawaiʻi
  • Kauaʻi: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 10-11 a.m. at the Wilcox Elementary School Cafeteria, 4319 Hardy St., Līhuʻe, Kauaʻi
  • Kona: Monday, May 1, 2023, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center, Council Chambers- Building A, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway, Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi

For more and to RSVP, community members should visit: tokuda.house.gov/town-halls.

