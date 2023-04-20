Listen to this Article 1 minute

US Representative Jill Tokuda (HI-02) announced four additional town hall meetings across Hawaiʻi’s Second Congressional District to hear from constituents. Tokuda previously held town hall meetings in Hilo, Oʻahu, and Maui. The new meetings are planned on Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi, Kauaʻi and Kona on Hawaiʻi Island.

Town Hall in Hilo. PC: US Rep. Jill Tokuda

Rep. Tokuda will also hold Farm Bill listening sessions with farmers, workers, and agriculture producers.

The town hall schedule includes the following:

Lānaʻi : Wednesday, May 3, 2023, 4-5 p.m. at the ILWU Union Hall, 840 ʻIlima Ave, Lānaʻi City

: Wednesday, May 3, 2023, 4-5 p.m. at the ILWU Union Hall, 840 ʻIlima Ave, Lānaʻi City Molokaʻi : Thursday, May 4, 2023, 5-6 p.m. at the Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center, 90 Ainoa St., Kaunakakai, Hawaiʻi

: Thursday, May 4, 2023, 5-6 p.m. at the Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center, 90 Ainoa St., Kaunakakai, Hawaiʻi Kauaʻi : Saturday, April 22, 2023, 10-11 a.m. at the Wilcox Elementary School Cafeteria, 4319 Hardy St., Līhuʻe, Kauaʻi

: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 10-11 a.m. at the Wilcox Elementary School Cafeteria, 4319 Hardy St., Līhuʻe, Kauaʻi Kona: Monday, May 1, 2023, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center, Council Chambers- Building A, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway, Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi

For more and to RSVP, community members should visit: tokuda.house.gov/town-halls.

