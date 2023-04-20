Maui News
Rep. Jill Tokuda to host town halls on Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi, Kauaʻi and Kona
A
A
A
US Representative Jill Tokuda (HI-02) announced four additional town hall meetings across Hawaiʻi’s Second Congressional District to hear from constituents. Tokuda previously held town hall meetings in Hilo, Oʻahu, and Maui. The new meetings are planned on Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi, Kauaʻi and Kona on Hawaiʻi Island.
Rep. Tokuda will also hold Farm Bill listening sessions with farmers, workers, and agriculture producers.
The town hall schedule includes the following:
- Lānaʻi: Wednesday, May 3, 2023, 4-5 p.m. at the ILWU Union Hall, 840 ʻIlima Ave, Lānaʻi City
- Molokaʻi: Thursday, May 4, 2023, 5-6 p.m. at the Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center, 90 Ainoa St., Kaunakakai, Hawaiʻi
- Kauaʻi: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 10-11 a.m. at the Wilcox Elementary School Cafeteria, 4319 Hardy St., Līhuʻe, Kauaʻi
- Kona: Monday, May 1, 2023, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center, Council Chambers- Building A, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway, Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi
For more and to RSVP, community members should visit: tokuda.house.gov/town-halls.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments