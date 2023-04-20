Maui News

Water service outage to affect about 100 customers in Pukalani

April 20, 2023, 4:14 AM HST
A water service outage will affect an estimated 100 customers in Pukalani from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, Thursday, April 20 while work is done on the County of Maui water system.

The affected area includes customers on Liholani Street from Hiʻolani Street to Ualani Place, Hokulani Street, Hololani Street, Keikilani Street, Keolani Street, Kaualani Street, Nalani Street, Leolani Place, Liliʻuokalani Street, Lokelani Place and Olulani Street.

The Department of Water Supply encourages customers to store water and adjust schedules.

Hi-Built LLC is doing the work.

For emergency repairs and updates, call 808-270-7633.

