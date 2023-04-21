Kaunoa Senior Services issued an urgent call for volunteers for its leisure and wellness program at locations in Spreckelsville and West Maui.

The program provides seniors with a diverse and healthy program in an active, creative and encouraging environment, according to Kaunoa Senior Services.

Volunteers are needed immediately at Kaunoa’s Spreckelsville and West Maui locations to help with phone calls, reception and class registration. Helpers are needed on various days for a minimum of two hours between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Training is provided. Computer skills are helpful, but not required.

Kaunoa’s Leisure/Wellness program is designed to support seniors in remaining healthy and vital, engaged and contributing members of the community.

To volunteer, contact Kaunoa’s Volunteer Experience Program at [email protected] or call 808-270-7986 for more information. Kaunoa Senior Services is a division of Maui County’s Department of Housing and Human Concerns.