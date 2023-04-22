Traffic. File PC: Cammy Clark

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway/S. High Street (Route 30) —

Wailuku: Shoulder closure on S. High Street/Honoapiiʻlani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Kaʻahumanu Avenue to the vicinity of the King Kamehameha Golf Club, Monday, April 24 through Friday, April 28, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road on Tuesday, April 25 through Thursday, April 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping of center median.

Kāʻanapali: Right lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction at the highway’s intersection with Kaka Alaneo Drive on Thursday, April 27 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for striping.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 modification): Right turn into the Kūlanihākoʻi High School campus from Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) is closed 24/7.

Kīhei: Left lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in the northbound direction between mile marker 1.4 to 2.8, in the vicinity of Kaonoulu Street and E. Lipoa Street from Monday, April 24 and Tuesday, April 25, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for median work as a part of Kīhei Roundabout construction. There will be no turns allowed within the roundabout at this time, through traffic only.

Wailea: Two lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) possible in either direction at the highway’s intersection with Okolani Drive, on Monday, April 24 through Friday, April 28, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for traffic light installation. Kilohana Drive may be used as access through the area during work hours.

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Wailuku: Shoulder closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) possible in either direction, between N. High Street and Hobron Avenue, from Monday, April 24 through Friday, April 28, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) —

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) possible in either direction, between Hāna Highway and Perimeter Road, beginning Monday, April 24 through Friday, April 28, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Kahului: Single lane closure on Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) possible in either direction, in the vicinity of Hāna Highway and Perimeter Road, from Wednesday, April 26 through Friday, April 28 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning. Bike lanes and sidewalks through the work area will be closed at this time.

— Hāna Highway (Route 36/360) —

Kahului to Kūʻau: Shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between mile marker 0 to 8.5, in the vicinity of W. Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Holomua Road, from Monday, April 24 through Friday, April 28, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Kahului to Kūʻau: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between mile marker 0 to 8.5, in the vicinity of W. Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Holomua Road, from Wednesday, April 26 through Friday, April 28, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning. Bike lanes and sidewalks through the work area will be closed at this time.

Hamakuapoko: Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile marker 9.6 to 11, in the vicinity of Hamakuapoko Road and Haʻikū Road, on Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming and removal.

— Haleakalā Highway (Route 36A) —

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Haleakalā Highway/ Keolani Place (Route 36A) possible in either direction, in the vicinity of Hāna Highway and Palapala Drive, from Monday, April 24 through Friday, April 28 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Haleakalā Highway / Kula Highway (Route 37) —

Kula: Right lane closure on Kula Highway (Route 37) in the northbound direction, between mile marker 8.1 to 12.9, in the vicinity of ʻAʻapueo Parkway and Copp Road, on Monday, April 24 and Tuesday, April 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree removal and crown raising.

— Kahekili Highway (Route 340) —

Waiehu: Shoulder closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 340) possible in either direction between mile marker 0 to 2, in the vicinity of Waiehu Beach Road and Waiheʻe Valley Road, from Monday, April 24 through Friday, April 28 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping

— Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) —

Kula: Right lane closure on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) in the northbound direction, between mile marker 5.9 to 9.1, in the vicinity of Haleakalā Crater Road to Kula Highway, on Tuesday, April 25 and Wednesday, April 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming and removal.

— Haleakalā Crater Road (Route 378) —

Kula: Right lane closure on Haleakalā Crater Road (Route 378) in the downhill/mauka direction at 16740 Haleakalā Crater Road, on Wednesday, April 26, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for waterline installation.

— Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) —

Kahului to Waikapū: Shoulder closure on Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) possible in either direction, between mile marker 0.75 to 3, in the vicinity of Dairy Road and to just after Maui Lani Parkway, beginning Monday, April 24 through Friday, April 28, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Kahului to Waikapū: Single lane closure on Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) in the northbound direction between mile marker 0 to 3, in the vicinity of Haleakalā Highway to just after Maui Lani Parkway, from Wednesday, April 26 through Friday, April 28, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning. Bike lanes and sidewalks through the work area will be closed at this time.

— Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) —

Kahului to Waiehu: Shoulder closure on Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) possible in either direction in the vicinity of W. Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kahekili Highway, on Monday, April 24 through Friday, April 28, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Kahului to Waiehu: Single lane closure on Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) possible in either direction in the vicinity of W. Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kahekili Highway, on Wednesday, April 26 through Friday, April 28, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning. Bike lanes and sidewalks through the work area will be closed at this time.

— Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) —

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) possible in either direction between W. Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kūihelani Highway, on Monday, April 24 through Friday, April 28 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Kahului: Single lane closure on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) possible in either direction between W. Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kūihelani Highway, on Wednesday, April 26 through Friday, April 28 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning. Bike lanes and sidewalks through the work area will be closed at this time.

— Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800) —

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800) possible in either direction, between mile marker 0.6 to 1.2, in the vicinity of Hāna Highway and Dairy Road, from Monday, April 24 through Friday, April 28, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Kahului: Single lane closure on Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800) possible in either direction, between mile marker 0.6 to 1.2, in the vicinity of Hāna Highway and Dairy Road, from Wednesday, April 26 through Friday, April 28, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning. Bike lanes and sidewalks through the work area will be closed at this time.