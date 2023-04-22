Teen Camp Photo, Courtesy Maui Surfer Girls

Maui Surfer Girls is now accepting applications for full scholarships for their 22nd Teen Girls’ Summer Surf Camp, which is open to teen girls between the ages of 13 and 17.

Maui residents that would require financial assistance to attend the overnight surf camp, are invited to visit their website to apply for a scholarship.

Applications are due May 9 and recipients will be notified by May 15.

For anyone who would like to donate to this program, Maui Surfer Girls is currently accepting donations for the teen camp’s scholarship program via GoFundMe. Maui Surfer Girls is also selling a limited edition ‘Pineapple Noseride’ t-shirt, designed as a collaboration with local artist Sarcreate, as a fundraiser for the scholarship program.

Maui Surfer Girls’ teen summer camp is dedicated to empowering teenage girls through Maui’s water sports, unique camp programming and strong mentorship program. Activities may include ropes course challenges, snorkeling and hiking. Teens from all around the country attend the camp, and the scholarship program makes it possible for teens to join the program, who might not be able to attend otherwise.

The teen camp, which runs July 16-22 and July 23-29, is based at oceanfront Camp Olowalu. The camps include surf lessons each morning, with a professional, all-female surf coaching team, a service learning project, and an evening ‘counsel’ session, an MSG tradition. Each week-long camp includes all meals and activities, and costs $2,700 plus tax and registration, although the regular spots are currently sold out for 2023.