Participants run in the Maui Junior Lifeguard Program. (File photo courtesy: County of Maui)

The County of Maui Department of Public Safety Ocean Safety Bureau announced registration is now open for the 2023 Junior Lifeguard Program

The one-week Ocean Junior Lifeguard program was designed to train youth ages 8 to 17 in lifesaving water skills and to develop an awareness of beach hazards and ocean conditions.

Participants will become familiar with First Aid and CPR techniques, while improving their health and fitness. Beach programs will be offered on Maui, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi.

Program dates:

Ages 13 – 17

Hāna (instructor: Maluhia Scott), Molokaʻi (instructors: Harold Teshima & Chris Saito):

  • June 5–8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lānaʻi (instructor: Harold Teshima)

  • June 13-16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Districts: North (instructor: Chris Saito), South (instructor: Keoki Pfaeltzer) & West (instructor: Bryce Jacinto)

  • Session I: June 19 –23
  • Session II: June 26–30
  • Session III: July 10–14
  • Session IV: July 24–28

Ages 8 – 12 only: Guard Start

  • June 13-16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Participants who are not part of a swim team must perform and pass a swim assessment. The assessment is 300 yards non-stop within 11 minutes for ages 13-17, and 100 yard non-stop for ages 8-12 with no time limit.  

The swim assessment will take place on Saturday, May 20 as follows:

  • North:  Sakamoto Swimming Pool
  • South:  Kīhei Aquatic Center
  • West: . Lahaina Aquatic Center
  • Molokaʻi:  Cooke Memorial Pool
  • Lānaʻi – TBD/TBA

Parent or Legal Guardian Must Be Present.

Program details and registration forms including the liability waiver and talent/publicity release can be found on the County of Maui website. Email forms to [email protected]

Registrations with incomplete or missing forms will not be accepted. No switching is allowed once signed up. Space is limited and available on a first come first serve basis.

Only one session per participant allowed. Total of 12 participants max per session.

Proof of age required by June 2023. Registration closes when all spots are filled.

For more information, call Call Zach Edlao at 808-757-4318 or email [email protected]

