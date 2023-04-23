Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s Hawaiian cultural workshops. Courtesy photo.

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s popular Hawaiian cultural workshops return to Apuakehau, the cultural park located next to Lahaina Public Library, starting on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Workshops, instructed by Kalapana Kollars, Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s Cultural Programs Director, will be offered on a rotating basis throughout 2023 and will take place on predetermined Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May and June workshops are listed below. Participants can register online at: lahainarestoration.org.

Saturday, May 6 – Demonstration and Sampling of Niu (coconut) – Watch a demonstration of niu husking and sample fresh niu water and niu. Learn about the importance of niu in all aspects of Hawaiian life. View a display of niu products such as cordage, baskets, and more.

Saturday, May 20 – Niu (coconut) Basket Weaving – Using a green niu leaf, learn how to make a beautiful and functional basket in two hours. The versatile niu tree was and still is utilized for a variety of everyday needs.

Saturday, June 3 – Learn to Play Konane – Try your hand at the ancient Hawaiian strategy board game. Played on a board or stone, similar to checkers, the object of the game is to block the opponent from further moves.

More workshops will be held this fall and announced at a later date, including classes focused on the uses of Kalo (taro) and Ulu (breadfruit), along with Hawaiian music appreciation.

Workshops are limited to 10 participants and are open to anyone 12 years of age and older. Participants 17 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult. All materials and supplies are provided.

Workshop registration is required and free, but due to popularity, a credit card is necessary to hold the reservation. A $20 fee will be charged if the participant fails to withdraw their reservation within 48 hours prior to event commencement.

To allow more people to participate, registration is limited to a maximum of three workshops per person in a calendar year.