Maui News

Hōkūleʻa arrives in Tacoma via Matson

April 23, 2023, 8:49 AM HST
  • Hōkūleʻan Arrives in Tacoma via Matson; Moananuiākea Voyage Pacific Circumnavigation to Launch from Juneau, Alaska on June 15. PC: Polynesian Voyaging Society.
Voyaging canoe Hōkūleʻa has arrived in Tacoma, Washington on the R.J. Pfeiffer, a Matson container ship.  The canoe was received by a crew from the Polynesian Voyaging Society and then towed from the Matson shipyard to the Maritime Museum at Foss Waterway Seaport.  Hōkūleʻa will be docked there until around May 1, as the crew continues to prepare the canoe for her journey to Alaska where the Moananuiākea Voyage Pacific Circumnavigation will begin.

From Tacoma, Hōkūleʻa will be towed to Seattle, then transported on Alaska Marine Lines to Juneau, Alaska.  From there, the canoe will sail to Yakutat, Alaska to begin a “Heritage  Sail” along the Southeast region of the state to pay homage to Native Alaskan leaders and the places that played a part in building the close relationship between Hawaiʻi and Alaska.  

Public engagements will begin in mid-June in Juneau, Alaska where the Moananuiākea Voyage’s circumnavigation of the Pacific will be launched on June 15, 2023.  

Further details on the sail plan and public engagement schedule for the Moananuiākea Voyage will be announced soon. 

Comments

