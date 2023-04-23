(L to R): Melissa Tong, newscaster turned award-winning storyteller; Maria Boykin, Director of Certification, WBEC-West; Dr. Pamela Williamson, president & CEO of WBEC-West; and Mark Williams, VP of Infrastructure at Braintrust.

Maui Economic Development Board presents a Women in Business Seminar Series and Maui TechOhana.

Women in Business Seminar Series, April 27 and May 5

The Women in Business Seminar Series is supported by the Small Business Administration Community Navigator Pilot Program and the County of Maui.

The series includes two events: a webinar on April 27 and a workshop series on May 5.

April 27 Webinar schedule:

12-1 p.m.: Women in Business Seminar Series with guest speaker Melissa Tong, newscaster turned award-winning storyteller, three-time #1 best-selling author on Amazon, and Founder/CCO of a creative marketing and content production company, DuckPunk Productions, Inc. Register online.

May 5 Workshop schedule:

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Elevate your Pitch to Connect – In this extremely fast-paced and interactive session, participants will not only learn how to create an elevator pitch that is tailored to their organization’s key competencies but also will have the opportunity to pitch to corporations for a variety prizes. Hear from a panel of corporate speakers (AT&T, Chase Bank, Visa, Sony and Walmart) on the best ways to connect with corporation and tips on how to leverage your diverse status. Presented by Dr. Pamela Williamson, President & CEO of Women’s Business Enterprise Council-West . Register online.

2-4 p.m.: Why being Certified Matters to your Business– Being women/minority owned certified is a valuable tool which helps to gain competitive advantage. Discover the reasons why being certified matters and how it can assist you with growing your business. This workshop will walk through the Women’s Business Enterprise Council standards and procedures so that you can determine if your company’s documents validate the required 51% ownership, operation, control, highest title, and independence by a woman or women owner. Presented by Maria Boykin, Director of Certification, Women’s Business Enterprise Council-West. Register online.

4:15-6 p.m.: Networking for Women/Minority small business owners – If your business is 51% owned and operated by a woman or minority, join to connect with others to build your network. Register online.

The seminar will be held in-person at the Maui Economic Development Boardʻs Malcolm Center at 1305 N Holopono St. in Kīhei.

Livestream ticket options available are available for the workshop.

Maui TechOhana, May 11 with Mark Williams

Additionally, the Maui Economic Development Board is hosting the Maui TechOhana on May 11, featuring Maui-based guest speaker Mark Williams discussing his career journey in tech and exploring real-world examples of blockchain/web3 and AI.

Williams comes from a technology consulting background and has worked across multiple industries with clients such as Microsoft, Mercedes Benz R&D, NASA, AT&T, and T-Mobile.

Most recently, Mark has spent the last four years as VP of Infrastructure at Braintrust.

As the company’s first hire, he helped catapult Braintrust into a $100M+ Web3 juggernaut. His research interests include blockchain, artificial intelligence, and how emerging technologies can improve our lives.

Mark will “talk story” about his career journey in tech and explore some real-world examples of blockchain/web3, and an exploration of AI and its potential impacts. Register online.