Maui Arts & Entertainment

Andy Bumatai “In Denial Tour” features Frank De Lima and special guest Augie T

April 24, 2023, 8:51 AM HST
* Updated April 24, 9:18 AM
ANDY BUMATAI (middle) – In Denial Tour 2023, featuring Frank De Lima (right) and special guest Augie T (left). PC: courtesy Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Andy Bumatai’s “In Denial Tour 2023” features fellow funny man Frank De Lima and special guest Augie T, this Friday, April 28, at 7 p.m. in the Castle Theater of the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

These three comedy greats perform together for one night only.

Hawaiʻi icon, Andy Bumatai, has been performing for over 35 years, traveling extensively as a headliner in comedy clubs across America and as an opening act on tour with the likes of Tom Jones, Paul Anka, Kenny Loggins, The Beach Boys & Lionel Richie.

Beloved comedian, Frank De Lima has been performing for over 45 years. The award-winning comic has been entertaining locals and tourists with musical parodies and outrageous comedy.

Augie T is a professional actor, comedian and radio personality performing for over 30 years and has been named Hawaiʻi’s “funniest comic” and one of Hawaiʻi’s top 100 influential Filipinos. He was also awarded the best comedy show by Honolulu Magazine and has won two Nā Hōkū  Hanohano awards.

Tickets are $26, $36, $45 (plus applicable fees) and are available online only at mauiarts.org.

