Maui News

Lower Kula Road traffic advisory

April 24, 2023, 9:06 AM HST
* Updated April 24, 9:17 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Posted: 9:06 a.m. Monday, April 24, 2023

Lower Kula Road is temporarily closed between Malia Iokepa Place and Rice Park due to an accident, according to Maui police. Motorists should avoid the area. Expect delays.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1The Color Festival Hawaiʻi 2023 April 29 2Earth Day Events On Maui Include Sunrise Ceremony Dive Cleanups Sunflower Fest More 32023 Maui Marathon Road Closures And Traffic Delays Sunday April 23 4Operation Keiki Shield On Maui Nets Nine Arrests 5List Maui Lane Closures Through April 28 6Volunteers Needed At Kaunoa Senior Wellness Program