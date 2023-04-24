Maui News
Lower Kula Road traffic advisory
Posted: 9:06 a.m. Monday, April 24, 2023
Lower Kula Road is temporarily closed between Malia Iokepa Place and Rice Park due to an accident, according to Maui police. Motorists should avoid the area. Expect delays.
