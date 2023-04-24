Maui Surf Forecast for April 24, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|8-12
|7-10
|6-8
|5-7
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny.
Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:00 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:48 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:59 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:48 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A medium-period northwest swell will likely produce somewhat elevated surf along most exposed north and west facing shores later today when it peaks. This northwest swell will gradually lower from Tuesday into mid-week. A small northwest swell may arrive around Thursday or Friday, while a small north-northwest swell may spread over the area next weekend. The current small south swell will gradually subside through Tuesday. A small, reinforcing south swell may arrive in the islands around mid-week. Expect minimal surf along most east facing shores due to the lighter than normal winds this week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with SE winds less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. This becomes Light sideshore texture for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com