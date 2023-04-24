Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 8-12 7-10 6-8 5-7 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny.

Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 10:00 AM HST. Sunrise 6:00 AM HST. Sunset 6:48 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 06:04 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 10:26 AM HST. Sunrise 5:59 AM HST. Sunset 6:48 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A medium-period northwest swell will likely produce somewhat elevated surf along most exposed north and west facing shores later today when it peaks. This northwest swell will gradually lower from Tuesday into mid-week. A small northwest swell may arrive around Thursday or Friday, while a small north-northwest swell may spread over the area next weekend. The current small south swell will gradually subside through Tuesday. A small, reinforcing south swell may arrive in the islands around mid-week. Expect minimal surf along most east facing shores due to the lighter than normal winds this week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with SE winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. This becomes Light sideshore texture for the afternoon.