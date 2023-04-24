Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 24, 2023

April 24, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
7-10
6-8
5-7 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny.

                            Scattered showers. 		




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northeast in the afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 10:00 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:48 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 06:04 PM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 10:26 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:48 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A medium-period northwest swell will likely produce somewhat elevated surf along most exposed north and west facing shores later today when it peaks. This northwest swell will gradually lower from Tuesday into mid-week. A small northwest swell may arrive around Thursday or Friday, while a small north-northwest swell may spread over the area next weekend. The current small south swell will gradually subside through Tuesday. A small, reinforcing south swell may arrive in the islands around mid-week. Expect minimal surf along most east facing shores due to the lighter than normal winds this week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with SE winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. This becomes Light sideshore texture for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
