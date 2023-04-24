Participants compete at Slim’s Power Tools annual He-Man Competition. (Slim’s Power Tools)

Slim’s Power Tools, hosts the 30th Annual He-Man Competition on Saturday, April 29. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 142 Kalepa Street in Kahului.

Modeled after lumberjack competitions, the contest tests speed, skill and accuracy.

Slim’s Power Tools celebrates with a new competition this year. Challengers will show their strength by completing one competition manually, while the vendor will complete three events using power tools.

The public is invited to try this free battle of skill. Contestants will receive a $20 powerbuck just for trying.

Sponsored events include:

Milwaukee’s ‘Cut da Wood’: Hand Saw through a 4 x 4

Bosch’s ‘Drill da Bit’: Hand Drill through a 4 x 6 using a 5/8” Brace Drill

Metabo HTP’s ‘Unscrew da Screw’: Unscrew (2) 2″ Drywall Screws from a 4 x 4

Successful contestants will win a He-Man competitor shirt and an additional $50 powerbuck.

“The competition tests speed, skill and accuracy and it showcases the convenience of using power tools,” said Rand Okemura, coordinator of the competition.

The competition will also be accompanied by the Slim’s Power Tools clearance sale featuring hundreds of items at discounted prices, vendor demonstrations and a huge power tool sale. The sale begins at 8 a.m.