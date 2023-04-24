The public is invited to two County of Maui Department of the Prosecuting Attorney events this week that honor National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, which starts today and continues through April 29.

Dramatic reading of “Seven”

A dramatic reading of “Seven” will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the ProArts Playhouse in Kīhei, which is sponsored by the county’s Department of the Prosecuting Attorney. Admission is free and seating will be organized on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Seven” tells the true stories of seven women who faced tremendous challenges — including rape, poverty and human trafficking — and fought for the well-being of others around the world. One of the seven, Marina Pisklakova-Parker, who started the first domestic violence hot line in Russia, will attend the Kīhei performance and speak about her experience after the reading concludes.

The reading will be presented by seven Maui women who support victims of crime, including Isabella Bissen, Jackie Cockett, Kathy Collins, Lindsey Drayer, Iwalani Mountcastle, Sally Tobin and Anita Ahuja.

Special Ceremony and Candlelight Vigil

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Also facilitated by the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, a special ceremony and candlelight vigil will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, in the courtyard of the county’s Kalana O Maui building in Wailuku.

This year’s theme for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is “Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change.” Both Tuesday and Wednesday events on Maui highlight the critical importance of supporting and advocating for victims.

“Countless people around the world each year fall victim to violence, fraud, theft and other crime, and Maui County is not exempt from the pain survivors experience,” said Andrew Martin, who leads the county’s Department of the Prosecuting Attorney. “This year, we hope to draw awareness of survivor voices and foster places where victims are confident they will be heard and supported.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For questions about the County of Maui events, call the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Victim/Witness office main line at (808) 270-7695.