Kumu Keli’i Tau’a. Courtesy photo.

A condolent ceremonial resolution honoring the late Kumu Keli‘i Tau‘ā will be presented Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9 a.m. in the Council Chamber on the 8th floor of the County Building.

Kumu Tau‘ā passed away Feb. 10, 2023 in Spokane, WA at the age of 80.

“Kumu Tau‘ā has left a legacy of music, chant, Hawaiian language and culture in Maui County, Hawai‘i Nei and throughout the world,” said Councilmember Tasha Kama who made the resolution announcement. “He was a renowned educator, composer, kumu hula and so much more, and we are glad to honor his life and his numerous accomplishments with this Council resolution.”

The meeting can be viewed on TV on Akakū Ch. 53, and on the council’s live meeting viewer online, at https://mauicounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx (Select “This Week” and “Council of the County of Maui”). Once the meeting begins, click on the “In Progress” link on the right.

Oral testimony on the ceremonial resolution may be provided in-person in the Chamber, or online via the BlueJeans meeting platform (https://maui.bluejeans.com/295235670).