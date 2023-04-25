PetHub, Inc. announced it has partnered with Maui Humane Society to launch a new dog license and ID tag program to keep pets safe and increase the number of lost animals reunited with their owners.

“We are excited to offer our innovative technology and services to dog owners on the island of Maui,” said Lorien Clemens, PetHub’s CEO and co-founder. “One in three pets will become lost at some point during their life, which is why it’s important for us to partner with regional partners across the United States like Maui Humane Society to provide a custom identification and license tag program. We’re committed to helping pet parents keep their pets safe, happy and home for the rest of their lives.”

According to PetHub, program partners have seen increased compliance with identification programs, a decreased entry of lost pets into shelters. Additionally, PetHub’s technology and modern pet identification tools have helped more than 100,000 lost pets return to their families safely, and of those, 96% have been reunited in under 24 hours.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The digital tags are worn on a pet’s collar and lost pets can be identified quickly and easily by:

Scanning the QR code on the tag with a smartphone to view information the pet owner has made public on their pet’s profile such as name, breed, age, any behavior issues or medications and contact information. Pet owners have full control over the privacy settings.

Calling the PetHub Call Center number listed on the tag, which is available 24/7.

Entering the license number on PetHub.com to access a pet’s profile.

“My main hope for the new PetHub tag program is instant reunification with owners,” said Jennifer Goguen, Director of Client Relations at Maui Humane Society. “In the past, MHS was always that ‘middle person’ playing phone tag with owners and people who find lost pets. Every day I’m asked if we sell name tags, so our new PetHub tags are truly the best of both worlds. If every dog would wear a collar and tag, we’d likely have an empty shelter, which is exactly how it should be.”

PetHub serves over 1,000 communities in the United States with digital pet licenses and rabies tags and its online platform is home to more than 1 million pet profiles.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The new digital pet ID and license tags must be activated online.