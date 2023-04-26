For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for April 27-May 3, find our comprehensive listing HERE.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kāʻanapali-Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Makawao-Kula-Pāʻia, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

The Doobie Brothers band is visiting Maui Tuesday as part of its 50th Anniversary Tour.

Doobie Brothers’ 50th Anniversary Tour, on Maui Tuesday

The legendary multi-platinum Doobie Brothers perform at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Tuesday, May 2, at 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.

For more than five decades, The Doobie Brothers have delivered mind-blowing, roots based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll – all of which culminated in an induction into the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Selling more than 48 million albums, and winning four GRAMMY® Awards, The Doobie Brothers No. 1 singles Black Water and What a Fool Believes , both gold, lead a catalog of indelible songs that include: Listen to the Music, China Grove , Jesus Is Just All Right, Rockin’ Down the Highway, Long Train Runnin’, Take Me In Your Arms, Takin’ it to the Streets, Minute by Minute, You Belong to Me, The Doctor and more.

Beginning with their multi-million-selling album Toulouse Street, the Doobies have three multi-platinum, seven platinum, and 14 Gold albums. In 2021, the band kicked off their 50th anniversary tour which reunited Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee.

For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone at 808-242-7469.

Three of the funniest comedians to come out of Hawaii are together for a one-night only show on Maui Friday, April 28.

Andy Bumatai – In Denial Tour 2023, Friday

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Wanting a laugh, really hard? Hawaii comedy legend Andy Bumatai along with Frank De Lima and Augie T bring a night of laughs for the whole family at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Friday, April 28, at 7 p.m.

Bumatai has been a headliner at comedy clubs across America and also been the opening act for performers like Tom Jones, Paul Anka, Kenny Loggins, Lionel Ritchie, and the Beach Boys. De Lima has been entertaining locals and tourists with his zany humor, musical parodies and outrageous sense of humor. Augie T is a professional actor, comedian and radio personality performing for over 30 years and has been named Hawaiʻi’s “funniest comic” and one of Hawaii’s top 100 influential Filipinos. He was also awarded the best comedy show by Honolulu Magazine and has won two Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards.

For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone at 808-242-7469.

Kalehua Fung, the 2022 Hawaii Youth Poet Laureate, will be among the special guests at Friday’s competition.

Youth Poet Laureate competition, Friday

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents a live-stream of Hawai‘i’s third youth poet laureate presentations and the selection of the state’s 2023 Youth Poet Laureate Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m.

It’s presented before a live invitation-only student audience in Castle Theater. The event, with a link at MauiArts.org, will include performances by five youth poet finalists from throughout Hawai‘i and appearances and performances by several special guests, culminating in the announcement of the young poet selected to be this year’s youth poet laureate.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Founded in 2008 by Urban Word, the National Youth Poet Laureate Program identifies and celebrates young poets who exhibit a commitment to artistic excellence, civic engagement, youth leadership and social justice. Special guests for the event, offering performances and some mentoring messages to the finalists, are Kalehua Fung, Hawai‘i’s second Youth Poet Laureate; Brandy Nālani McDougall, the Hawai‘i’s State Poet Laureate; and Michael Cirelli, executive director of Urban Word and founder of the National Youth Poet Laureate Program.

Emcees of the event are Travis Kaululā‘au Thompson, a nationally ranked slam poet, and Dr. Camea Davis, director of the Youth Poet Laureate Program.

Color Festival Hawaiʻi 2023, Saturday

The Color Festival Hawaiʻi 2023 takes place on the community events lawn at Maui Arts & Cultural Center Saturday, April 29, at 12 p.m.

The group color throw takes place at 5:30 p.m. The event is organized by the nonprofit Imua Family Services, along with supporters. There’s live music from Maui favorites Kanoa, Marty Dread & Gretchen Rhodes and the House Shakers, Mas, Eric Gilliom & Vince Esquire, Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo, Brown Chicken Brown Cow String Band, and with DJ Boomshot weaving it all together.

The Color Festival Hawai‘i is a modern American version of a traditional Indian Holi Festival, a thousand-year-old ritual of throwing and applying of colored powders on friends and family, which gives the holiday its common name, “Festival of Colors.” Clouds of colors dancing in the wind carry the message of love and happiness across to all who participate. The event includes Maui food trucks to provide ono grinds and sweet treats.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For information about the festival go to colorfestival.org For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org.

Lei Day festivities, May 6

Maui Mall Village is holding Lei Day festivities with Hawaiian entertainment on May 6, a Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The center at 70 East Kaʻahumanu Avenue will mark the occasion with hula and music at center court. The schedule features Hālau Hula O Keola Ali‘i O Kekai under the direction of Kumu Hula Aunty Iola Balubar at 10 a.m. The entertainment lineup also includes Kamehameha Schools Middle School ʻUkulele Group under the direction of Rama Camarillo at 11:15 a.m.

Guests are encouraged to bring the ʻohana to celebrate Lei Day and find a seat on the lawn at center court to listen to the live entertainment. More information is available online at mauimallvillage.com.

PAW Patrol Live! – “The Great Pirate Adventure,” May 5-7

The popular animated children’s television program watched by tens of millions worldwide is coming to Maui a live theatrical shows at the Castle Theatre at Maui Arts & Cultural Center on the weekend of May 5 through May 7, Friday through Sunday.

In this theatrical production, Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap’n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who’s all ears…Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small.

For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone at 808-242-7469.

This sculpture by Stephen Freedman Daniel is among works being exhibited in “Anima:Doorways of Perception” at the Schafer International Gallery through June 10.

ANIMA: Doorways of Perception opens

A new gallery exhibit “ANIMA: Doorways of Perception” continues at the Schafer International Gallery through June 10.

The Hawai‘i Island-based collective, Consensual Lack of Reality, includes Pier Fichefeux, Stephen Freedman, Andrzej Kramarz, and Daniel Sheinfeld Rodriguez.

Their distinct approaches reveal the life inherent in their materials and subjects, evoking the idea that spirit, soul, and consciousness exist similarly in humans, animals, plants, and geographic features of the environment. This exhibition integrates varied forms such as ceramic totems, tarnished photographs, charred plywood reliefs, and sun-exposed images in moments that are monumental in scale and intimately reflective of the human experience.

The exhibit is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. More information is available at mauiarts.org.

Sugar Museum tours

Tours of sugar plantation life on Maui are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except holidays. The last admission is at 1 p.m.

The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 years of age and younger. For more information including the price of admission, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, April 29, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Judas Kiss opens Thursday

Maui Onstage presents the play “The Judas Kiss,” Its about the last days of brilliant writer Oscar Wilde, author of the play “The Importance of Being Earnest” and the novel “The Picture of Dorian Gray.” The play, with strong adult and sexual situations, is for mature audiences and runs from Thursday through Sunday, April 27 through 30.

One could say Wilde was a victim of his times – he was convicted and imprisoned for consensual homosexual acts in the late 1800s. The two-act play, written by David Hare and produced in 1998, traces Wilde’s life as a celebrity in 1895 and his downfall. The New York Times said the play shifts the emphasis from Wilde being a martyr of sexual persuasion to a martyr of love – “That the object of Wilde’s love…is so clearly unworthy of it only makes the sacrifice more noble.”

Actors Liam Neeson and Rupert Everett have acted in leading roles as Wilde. In Maui Onstage’s presentation, Jefferson L. Davis plays Wilde, and the play is directed by David Belew. Others in the cast include Shane Borge, Elisha Dullins, Carrigan O’Brian, Dan Church, Joseph Duncan, and Dale Button.

For more information including tickets, go to mauionstage.com

Lei Day Heritage Festival, Monday

The Maui Historical Society presents the Lei Day Heritage Festival on Monday, May 1, from 2 to 7 p.m. featuring music, food, and gift items. Event will be on Monday, May 1st from 2-7 p.m.

The Lei Day Festival is here! MHS is hosting the event on a weekday which means it will be help pau hana hours. Come enjoy some live music from Jordan Soon, Kū I Ka Wa, and multiple Grammy winner Uncle George Kahumoku. Enjoy making lei with Noʻeau, Aunty Doll and Friends, and Kalena Mahoe.

Shop lovely local vendors! Eat some ʻono mea ʻai with Tru Grindz and Haniʻs Donuts. Enter in the wonder lei contest where you might be able to win a prize. Come and take a tour of the museum which will be open and doing tours.

Also, the Society is sponsoring a lei-making contest. Applications to enter must be submitted by noon Monday, and the winner will be announced at 6 p.m. Monday evening. Applications may be picked up during regular museum hours. For more details, go to mauimuseum.org/events

44th Annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk, May 6

The 44th Annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk takes place at War Memorial Sports Complex on May 6, a Saturday, from 7 to 10 a.m.

The Visitor Industry Charity Walk is one of the hospitality industry’s way of giving back to our communities. It is one of the largest single-day fundraising events in Hawaii with walks on Kaua’i, Oahu, Hawaii Island, and of course Maui Nui.

Together, the state raised just over $2 million in 2022. Maui County alone contributed to that, and raised $1,063,027 benefiting more than 50 Maui County non-profit agencies. Since Maui Hotel & Lodging Association started hosting the Charity Walk in 1980, it has raised a cumulative total of $16.5 million in Maui County. Most importantly, all of the money raised here, stays in Maui County, benefiting residents.

You do not have to be a hotel employee, or a member of MHLA, or part of the visitor industry to participate. Invite your family, friends, neighbors, co workers, clients, schools, clubs, visitors and guests. Team registration is open. For more information, contact the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association.

Liz & Marja at The Empanada Lady, Thursday

Liz & Marja perform Hawaiian and island contemporary music at The Empanada Lady Thursday, April 27, at 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to eladymaui.com or call 808-866-4544.

Wind Monkeys, Saturday

The Wind Monkeys perform a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, April 29, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Chris Magee, Chris Dack, and Mike Freedom sing originals as well as Beatles and other covers. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Kikakila with Geri Valdriz, Monday

Lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz performs with his band Kikakila at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, May 1, at 11 a.m. The performance is free. Valdriz’s website is gerivaldriz.com For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Benoits at The Empanada Lady, Tuesday

Angela and Phil Benoit perform Broadway show tunes and easy listening local jazz at The Empanada Lady Tuesday, May 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com or eladymaui.com or call 808-868-4544.

Bailey House Museum exhibits

The Bailey House Museum’s Hale Hōʻikeʻike features exhibits from Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It includes a gift shop. The site is the former residence of the last Maui King Kahekili, and the museum is a repository for pre-western contact artifacts and written histories dating back to the early 1800s. The museum contains more than 10,000 photographs and 2,000 historic objects. The first female seminary for Hawaiian girls was established at the site in 1837. Parking is at the ʻĪao Congregational Church. For more information, including price of events and tours, go to mauimuseum.org or call 808-244-3326.

David Fraser and the breakfast club

Pianist-singer David Fraser performs blues for free at the Maui Coffee Attic, often joined by friends, Wednesday, May 3, at 8:30 a.m. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Summer musical program for youths

The Maui Academy of the Performing Arts is offering a musical theatre camp for youngsters of various ages this summer. For more information, go to MauiAcademy.org.

KĪHEI

Kanekoa performs May 4

The ukulele-powered Hawaiian jam band Kanekoa performs at ProArts Theatre May 4, a Thursday, at 7:30 p.m.

Kanekoa has taken the ‘ukulele sound into new territory. The band performed at the Millennium Stage at The Kennedy Center on March 23, 2023.

The band continues to surprise and delight audiences, pushing the envelope of this four-string instrument in a jam band with eclectic roots and a sound that embraces flavors of reggae, blues, funk, jazz and island music. Ukulele player Vince Esquire’s fluid, liquid runs on the ‘ukulele sometimes recall Jerry Garcia’s tonal lyricism.

For more information including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.comFor more information including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.com.

Broads Of Broadway, final weekend

The musical show Broads of Broadway, featuring Broadway show tunes, resumes at ProArts Playhouse at Azeka Place Shopping Center Thursday, April 27, and runs mainly for two more weekends, ending April 30, a Sunday.

“It’s an example of the amazing talent we have on Maui — great range of women singing voices, smooth transitions from videos on the screen to acting and small stage screen to acting and small stage choreography,” said Lahaina artist Ellen Pellisero who attended a performance Sunday. “Alley Shore’s script included comedy, tragedy and the difficulty mature women face staying relevant in today’s entertainment world when their skills haven’t diminished.”

It starts at 7:30 p.m., except on Sunday when it begins at 2 p.m. The show is two hours with a 15 minute intermission.

Singers include Hoku Pavao, Lina Aiko Krueger, Sierra Carrere, Kirsten Otterson, Joy Renee’, Marsi Smith, and Merica Frost. The show is written and directed by Ally Shore, with musical direction by Vania Jerome. There are medleys and solo numbers for nearly 40 songs, including, No Business Like Show Business, I’m Still Here, I’m The Greatest Star, What I did For Love, Bossom Buddies, When You got It Flaunt It, Broadway Baby, Maybe This Time, and Together. Some of the featured solo numbers include: Here’s To the Ladies, Being Alive, Anything Goes, Time Heals Everything, The Lady is A Tramp, Everything’s Coming Up Roses.

For more information including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.comFor more information including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.com.

Joel Katz. Courtesy photo.

Joel Katz performs at Maui Coast

Hawaiian steel guitar player Joel Katz performs at the Maui Coast Hotel Friday, April 28, and Wednesday, May 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. Katz is an instructor in steel guitar, guitar and ukulele at Maui Community College For more information, go to joelkatzmusic.com or mauicoasthotel.com

Steve Craig at Tiki, Thursday

Steve Craig performs rock ‘n roll classics and originals at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, April 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

808Vibez at Haleakava, Friday

808Vibez entertains with reggae music at Haleakava at 1794 South Kīhei Road Friday, April 28, from 8 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Country music at Tiki, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, April 28, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 1794 South Kīhei Road Saturday, April 29, from 8 to 10 p.m. He describes his songs as organic island music, including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Tom Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer-guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, April 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Blue Diamond Trio, Sunday

The Blue Diamond Trio with Gordon S. on saxophone along with a keyboardist Ken Stover and Pete Atkins on drums performs at Diamonds Bar & Grill Sunday, April 30, from 10 a.m. till noon. Breakfast is served. The restaurant is located at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka. For more information, go to diamondsicebar.com or call 808-874-9299.

Aaron Boothe, Sunday

Singer Aaron Boothe performs at the Tiki Lounge Sunday, April 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. Booth, a singer-songwriter, performs rock and neo-soul. DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. till 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Randall Rospond, Monday

Songwriter-singer Randall Rospond performs “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at Maui Brews Tuesday, May 3, the South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, May 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

John Cruz

John Cruz performs Wednesday

Grammy and Nā Hōkū Hanahano winner John Cruz performs as a resident artist to an intimate audience at ProArts Playhouse Wednesday, May 3, at 7 p.m. Cruz, a guitarist and singer, is known for his song, Island Style, and also his participation in the Playing for Change youtube video, All Along the Watchtower. For more information including tickets, go to johncruz.com or proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Crafts gift fair, Wednesday

The Kīhei Wailea Gift and Craft Fair takes place on the corner of Keonekai and South Kīhei Road Wednesdays, May 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, sculptures, maps, t-shirts, wood carvings, paintings, flowers, and soaps.

Jamie Gallo at Tikis, Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs soulful rock at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, May 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to Jamie Gallo Music on Facebook.com or SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-644.

LAHAINA

Mick Fleetwood live with his band, May 9-10

One of Fleetwood Mac’s founders, Mick Fleetwood, leads his signature band House Of Rumours in a limited two-day show spring series at Fleetwood’s on May 9-10, Tuesday and Wednesday, from 7 to 10 p.m. The band also includes multi-talented Eric Gilliom and Gretchen Rhodes. For more information including tickets, call 808- 669-MICK or visit fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Jazz Maui presents the Benoits

Jazz Maui presents the popular couple Angela and Phil Benoit with original music as well as jazz standards, bossa nova, pop and Hawaiian swing at the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory at 78 Ulupono Street in Lahaina Sunday, April 30, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Angela’s vocals are smooth and rest somewhere between high alto and low mezzo-soprano while Phil provides a swinging guitar. Sunset Jazz features great live jazz and panoramic sunset views along with chocolate/beverage pairings. Tickets are available at the Chocolate Factory or JazzMaui.org.

Angela’s vocals are smooth and rest somewhere between high alto and low mezzo-soprano while Phil provides a swinging guitar. Sunset Jazz concert attendees must be 21 or older and have a valid photo ID. Seating is limited and often sold out.

For more information, text 808-283-3576 or email [email protected]

Hawaiian cultural workshops, May 6 and 20

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s popular Hawaiian cultural workshops return to Apuakehau, the cultural park located next to Lahaina Public Library, starting May 6, Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a demonstration of the uses of niu or the coconut tree. Watch a demonstration of niu husking and sample fresh niu water and niu. Learn about the importance of niu in all aspects of Hawaiian life. View a display of niu products such as cordage, baskets, and more. On May 20, a Saturday, the workshop continues with basket weaving, using a green niu leaf. Learn how to make a beautiful and functional basket in two hours. For more information including registration, go to lahainarestoration.org

Gretchen Rhodes, The House Shakers, Thursday

Blues, soul and rock singer Gretchen Rhodes performs at Fleetwood’s with The House Shakers Thursday, April 27, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Rhodes sings with Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours Band and has toured with founding members of Traffic and Dave Mason. Her website is GretchenRhodesMusic.com The House Shakers with Grammy-award winning bassist-singer Lenny Castallenos performs classic rock, and blues. On a separate stage Thursday at the same time, the Summer Band performs. For more information including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

The House Shakers, Friday

The House Shakers performs classic rock and blues at Fleetwood’s Friday, April 28, from 7:30 to 9:30 p..m.. Band members also perform as members of the Mick Fleetwood Blues Band, including Lenny Castellanos on bass and vocals and Kenny Geiser on guitar. On a separate stage at the same time is Levi Poasa performing acoustic pop, folk, rock and blues. For more information including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Adrian Trevino, Saturday

Adrian Trevino performs solo blues and classic rock and soul music at Fleetwood’s Saturday, April 29, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Trevino, who grew up on Maui, once performed in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 602 Front Street Thursday, April 27, from 8 to 10 p.m. His songs are “organic island music,” including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Uyetake at Kimo’s Tuesday

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Tuesday, May 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. The multi-talented Uyetake plays in a variety of genres, including classic rock, blues, jazz, and Hawaiian. For more information, go to bennyuyetake.net or kimosmaui.com or call 808-661-4811.

Lia Live, Friday

Lia Live performs reggae with a rock influence at Haleakava in Lahaina Friday, April 28, from 8 to 10 p.m. Her website is lialivehi.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s

Pianist-singer Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29, from 6 to 9 p.m. This week’s featured artist is Thomas Arvid – La Dolce Vita. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com.

Jason Arcilla, Sunday

Jason Arcilla performs reggae, R&B and island-influenced music at Fleetwood’s Sunday, April 30, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Lahaina historic tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings and Hawaiian culture are available by reservation to the historic Wo Hing Temple, the Baldwin Home Museum, and the Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour. The Wo Hing Temple formerly served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin and his family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations can be made by going to lahainarestoration.org and click on Lahaina Historic Sites. Also available is a free “Hands-on History: A Mālama Hawaiʻi Program” that can be booked online. On the Foundation’s 60th anniversary, here’s a profile on its vital historical work. For more information, go to LahainaRestoration.org.

Artist Beth Cooper is among those participating at the Lahaina Arts Society fair Friday and Saturday in a section of the Lahaina Cannery Mall parking lot.

Lahaina Arts Society fair, Friday & Saturday

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29, from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. The fair includes art works in various forms, including jewelry, glass, ceramics, wood carving, feather art, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children.

West Maui Student Art Show, May 5

The West Maui Student Art Show displaying selected works takes place at the Gallery Lele at 40 Kupuohi, room 303, on Friday, May 5. The works include high school students from public and private schools in West Maui. The Friday art opening party is from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Lahaina Arts Guild, with help from George and Janet Allen, Nancy Young of Gallery Lele, and Bill and Bobby Best. Donations are welcome for merchant coupons for the event and money toward student scholarships. Viewing times for the art extend though May 15. For more information, call or text Young at 808-205-1385.

A free Polynesian hula show takes place at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free Polynesian cultural show with hula takes place at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, April 30, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Craft fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Free Hula Lessons, Tuesday

Free Hawaiian hula dance lessons are offered at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Tuesday, May 2 , from 2:30 to 3:30 p.mFor more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

KĀʻANAPALI-HONOKŌWAI

Alika Nakoʻoka at Westin

Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nako’oka performs at the Hale Mo’olelo restaurant at the Westin Maui in Kāʻanapali Saturday, April 29, and Tuesday, May 2. Both performances are from 5 to 7 p.m. Nako’oka has played with some of the best in Hawaiʻi, including the late Willie K. For his songs, go to alikasmusic.com. Hale Mo’olele restaurant may be reached by calling 808-667-2525.

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls entertains with Joshua Emmanuel at Java Jazz Saturday and Tuesday, April 29 and May 2. Entertainment is from 7 to 10 p.m. both days. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Ledward Kaapana performs with Kahumoku ʻOhana

Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner Ledward Kaapana performs at the Slack Key Showwith George Kahumoku and his Ohana at the Nāpilikai Beach Resort May 10, a Wednesday, from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Kaapana was a member of the popular group Hui Ohana. His albums include Led Live-Solo, In the Saddle, Black Sand, Waltz In The Wind, and Kiho’alu: Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar. His website is ledkaapana.com For more information including tickets, go to Kahumoku.com

Danyel Alana at Kapalua

Singer-songwriter Danyel Alana performs with Roy Kato at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Friday, April 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. Check out her latest album on her website danyelalana.com For more information, go to Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

MĀʻALAEA

Comedian Graham Elwood, Thursday

Comedian Graham Elwood performs at da Playground Maui Thursday, April 27, at 7 p.m. Elwood has appeared on Netflix, Last Comic Standing, and has recently produced a new special “Manifest it. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Fia performs Friday

One of the new breakout artist from with reggae, R&B, and soul influence, Fia performs at da Playground Maui Friday, April 28, at 8 p.m. He has toured throughout Hawaii and the west coast with Rebel Souljah and The Green and headline in New Zealand, Australia and the Cook Islands. His song “Love Me” has 19 million views since its release on youtube four years ago. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Dance Party, Saturday

Music from the 90s and beyond takes place at a Dance Party at da Playground Maui Saturday, April 29, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. It’s the golden era of boy bands, pop stars, hip hop and pop punk, with live music by Espresso Band. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Dragalicious, Sunday

ManCandy Productions presents “Dragalicious” at da Playground Maui Sunday, April 30, at 8 p.m. Come to enjoy your favorite drake entertainment for a night full of wigs, tricks and hair flips. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

7th Annual Wahine Comedy Festival, May 4

The 7th Annual Wahine Comedy Festival takes place at da Playground Maui on May 4, a Thursday, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Join female comics of Hawaii. It’s a bouquet of comics from four different islands and elsewhere.The dynamo Jessica Bullock (Maui/O’ahu) will be your mistress of ceremonies with slick sets from: Ronda Lee Kitts, Maui; Erika Swartzkopf , O’ahu; Rachel Secretario Kaua’i; Laura Reid and Justine Smith, Hawai’i Island, with special guest Brooke Barsell, Midwest. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

MAKAWAO-KULA-PĀʻIA

Maui Jazz & Blues Festival, free admission Sunday

The Maui Jazz & Blues Festival takes place Sunday, April 30, as part of the Ocean Vodka Sunset Music series at the Point Cafe in lower Kula. Admission is free. It’s an official event for International Jazz Day.

The day begins with the Zenshin Daiko Drummers from 2:30 to 3 p.m., followed by solo pianist Reese Tanaka from the Maui Community Band from 3:30 to 4 p.m., and the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival Band from 4:45 to 6:45 p.m.

Band members include John Zangrando on saxophone, Mark Johnstone on piano, Doug White on bass, with special guests.

The free performances are presented by Mokulele Airlines, HawaiiOnTV.com, and the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival. For more information, go to OceanVodka.com.

Lahela Lee Park performs Saturday at the Point Cafe’ at Ocean Vodka in lower Kula.

Hawaiian falsetto winner at The Point Café, Saturday

Lahela Lee Park, the 2022 winner of the Hulu Lindsey Falsetto Contest at the Ritz Carlton Maui Kapalua, performs at The Point Cafe’ in lower Kula Saturday, April 29, from 4:45 to 6:45 p.m. There is no charge for the outdoor sunset performance. Ocean Organic Vodka offers a paid tour of its distillery.

On Thursday, and Friday April 27 and 28, Jason Arcilla performs island-style music. On Monday, May 1, ‘ukulele master CJ Boom Helekahi performs, followed Tuesday, May 3, by Dr. Nat, the island-style guitar master performing salsa, reggae, bossa nova and Caribbean music. Randall Rospond sings rock, blues and country Wednesday, April 26. The free performances are presented by Mokulele Airlines, HawaiiOnTV.com, and the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival. For more information, go to OceanVodka.com.

Latin Nights at Heritage Hall, Friday

Salsa and bachata dance lessons begin at Heritage Hall at 401 Baldwin Ave. in Pāʻia Friday, April 28, at 8 p.m., before the band of Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo perform at a dance at 8:30 p.m. On sale are Tio Eduardo’s Tasty Tacos. Bring your own beverages, alcoholic or non-alcoholic. The hall has good ventilation and room for dancing as well as seating. For more information, including changes in the schedule, go to drnat.com.

Upcountry Farmers Market, Saturday

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, April 29, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoʻi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. The Market serves sometimes as a business incubator where new enterprises start, such a Niu Life Kitchen, which now has a storefront at the Promenade in Wailuku. For more information, including any changes in schedule, go to upcountryfarmersmarket.com.

Painter Eddie Flotte’s exhibit

Eddie Flotte is exhibiting his paintings at Hui Noeau Visual Arts Center through May 12. Flotte has rendered stunningly nostalgic paintings of Maui, especially Pāʻia, in his exhibition “Retrospective: Eddie Flotte – These Are the Moments of ‘Those Were the Days.’” The exhibition is from Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The paintings in this exhibition capture the last days of Maui plantation life before the wave of modern development. His work also depicts his travels and extended stays in Wyeth’s Chadds Ford, The Wetlands of the Jersey Shore, and the area around his hometown of Ambler, PA. The Eddie Flotte Retrospective Exhibition is sponsored by Jeremy and Michelle Baldwin. The Hui offers art classes for adults and children. Gift items from artists are on sale at the gift shop. The Hui Gift Shop and main house are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except holidays. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

George Kahumoku offers ʻukulele lessons

For a limited time, Grammy winner George Kahumoku will be offering traditional slackkey ʻukulele lessons for an hour each at 77 Hana Highway in Paia Monday, May 1, from 5 to 6 p.m. The prerequisite is a willingness to explore and learn about Hawaiian culture, history and songs through singing and playing. For more information about the singalong ukulele workshop including tickets, go to kahumoku.com/calendar/ or call 808-214-6949.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Mark Yamanaka performs Friday

Multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards winner Mark Yamanaka does a complimentary performance of Ke Kani Hone O Wailea – the Sweet Music Of Wailea – at The Shops at Wailea Friday, April 28, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Yamanaka has received 14 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. In 2019, Yamanaka was honored to win 5 Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards for his project including: Album of the Year, Song of the Year (Lei Lehua), Male Vocalist of the Year, Island Music Album of the Year, and Single of the Year (Morning Drive). His album Lei Lehua is his most recent collection of songs.

Dayan Kai performs Friday

Multi-talented Dayan Kai, the former musical director of the popular Elvis tribute show Burnin’ Love at the Maui Magic Theatre in Lahaina, performs at Mulligans On The Blue Friday, April 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. Kai who sings and composes music plays a number of instruments, including the piano, guitar. and saxophone. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com

Tempa Singer-Nave performs Saturday

Tempa Singer-Nave performs original soul folk and eclectic covers at Mulligans Saturday, April 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. She performs with guitarist-singer Naor Nave and violinist Willie Wainwright. There’s a dance floor. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-871-1131. Weekend entertainment also includes Island Soul around sunset Sunday, April 23, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, April 27, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiian weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free ʻukulele lesson, Friday

A free ʻukulele lesson takes place at The Shops At Wailea Friday, April 28, from 3 to 4 p.m. The place of the lesson is in front of Malibu Shirts. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Benoits’ jazz at Pita Paradise

Jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit entertain at Pita Paradise Sunday, April 30, at 6 p.m. The couple sing jazz, pop, and Broadway show tunes. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com or pitaparadisehawaii.com or call 808-879-7177.

Send inquiries or event listings with attached photographs about Maui Entertainment, Arts and Community events to [email protected].