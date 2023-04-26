Maui News

Unlicensed care home on Maui gets Notice of Violation

April 26, 2023, 3:58 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Hawai‘i Department of Health Office of Health Care Assurance issued a Notice of Violation and Order today to Bella Ariota, and/or Ariota, Frank & Bella Trust, for operating an unlicensed adult residential care home at 732 Pala Circle in Kahului, Maui.

Health department inspectors conducted an investigation in November 2022, stemming from a complaint alleging the operation of an unlicensed ARCH at the location. The results of the investigation confirmed that 11 unrelated residents were receiving care at that home, according to the DOH.

During the investigation, Ariota, who is a licensed registered nurse in Hawai‘i, admitted she was providing care for individuals in the unlicensed facility, which has 10 bedrooms downstairs and 11 bedrooms upstairs. 

An ARCH is defined as any facility that provides 24-hour living accommodations (for a fee) to adults unrelated to the family, who require at least minimal assistance in the activities of daily living, personal care services, protection, and health care services, but who do not need the professional health services provided in an intermediate, skilled nursing, or acute care facility.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hawai‘i law requires all ARCHs to be licensed to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the individuals in those homes.

Ariota is required to cease and desist operation of her unlicensed ARCH, and pay an administrative penalty of $51,200, which is based on $100 for each day the unlicensed facility was in operation (a total of 512 days from Dec. 1, 2021 to April 26, 2023), calculated from the date of admission of the first resident into the unlicensed facility, to the date when all of the residents were transferred out of the unlicensed facility.

Ariota has 20 days from the date of receipt of the NOVO to submit a written request for a hearing, or the NOVO will become final and enforceable after the 20-day period.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Five University Of Hawaiʻi At Manoa Grad Programs Are Among Top 75 In Us 2Lower Kula Road Traffic Advisory 3Baldwin High Earns Top Honors At Olelo Youth Xchange Video Competition Kamehameha Maui Takes Five Awards 4Pethub Announces Partnership With Maui Humane Society 5Mauliola Pharmacy In Wailuku Offering New Covid 19 Antibody Testing Program 6Young Artmakers 2023 Series Offers One Week Summer Sessions For Kids On Maui