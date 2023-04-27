The state Department of Human Services is extending the application deadline to apply for the Preschool Open Doors program to April 28, 2023.

State officials say the application period was extended because more funds were made available to help more families afford preschool for the 2023-2024 school year.

To qualify for the program, children must be eligible to enter kindergarten in the 2023-2024 school year (born between Aug. 1, 2018 and July 31, 2019). If awarded a subsidy, families may apply to any of the 405 state-licensed preschools. DHS also gives priority to underserved or at-risk children.

Preschool Open Doors (POD), which currently serves more than 800 children statewide, provides subsidies to eligible families to help pay preschool tuition. POD aims to provide low- and moderate-income families with the opportunity to send their children to preschool. Preschool and other early learning opportunities help children gain essential skills, prepare for school and chart a course for lifelong success.

Interested families should request an application as soon as possible from the department’s POD contractor, PATCH, by visiting patchhawaii.org or calling 791-2130 or toll free 1-800-746-5620. PATCH can also help families locate a preschool convenient for them.

Applications must be received by April 28, 2023 to be considered during the July 1, 2023-June 30, 2024 program period. Applications should be dropped off, mailed, faxed, or emailed to the following:

PATCH – POD

560 N. Nimitz Hwy, Suite 218

Honolulu, HI 96817

Fax: (808) 694-3066

Email: [email protected]