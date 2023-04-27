Eddie Kamae. PC: Lahaina Restoration Foundation

Lahaina: Waves of Change, a documentary dedicated to Lahaina and recounted through the eyes of Hawaiian musician Eddie Kamae, will be screened at this month’s “Movies at the Old Prison.”

Eddie’s wife and movie co-producer, Myrna Kamae, will attend the event as a guest speaker together with Lahaina Pizza Company owner Jerry Kunitomo, who also participated in the movie and was Eddie’s longtime friend.

The free event will be held on Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m.

The film describes Lahaina as a place rich in historical and cultural traditions. Once the home of Hawaiian royalty, the first capital of the Kingdom of Hawai’i, and a bustling port for whaling ships, Lahaina also saw the rise and fall of the Pioneer Mill and the introduction of tourism.

Hawaiian music legend and filmmaker, Eddie Kamae leads us through the many changes Lahaina has undergone over the past two hundred years and looks at what Lahaina is today. This documentary captures the spirit of Lahaina’s multi-ethnic community, seeking to build a future while honoring its colorful past. Eddie Kamae dedicated this film to Shigesh and Sue Wakida whose love for the children of Lahaina lives on.

To conclude the event and celebrate Eddie Kamae’s life and music, a giveaway of two copies of the book, “Hawaiian Son”, will be held.

Written by James D. Houston and interspersed with Eddie’s recollections, “Hawaiian Son” charts Eddie Kamae’s very personal odyssey across the backdrop of 20th century Hawaiʻi. Illustrated with historic photos and drawings, the 280-page book insightfully portrays the influential kūpuna, dancers, musicians, and storytellers who guided Eddie on his lifelong journey.

Those in attendance are invited to bring their own blankets, mats, and low-back beach chairs to enjoy the movie on the lawn of the Old Lahaina Prison.

The historical Old Prison is located on the corner of Prison and Waineʻe streets. Free parking is available at the county parking lot located on Prison and Front streets.

Movies at the Old Prison is a community program of the Lahaina Restoration Foundation held on the last Saturday of every month. Support for this month’s event is provided by the Hawaiian Legacy Foundation, Lahaina Pizza Co., members of Lahaina Restoration Foundation and the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise.

For more information, visit www.LahainaRestoration.org.