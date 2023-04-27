RiseHI, a local nonprofit announced its 1st annual charity event to bolster its mission to broaden perspectives and opportunities for Hawaiʻi’s youth, paving the way for a brighter future.

Through creative media and technology, RiseHI documents stories of local creatives, entrepreneurs, and change-makers and highlights the lessons they’ve learned.

Proceeds from this inaugural RiseHI Charity Golf Tournament on May 18, 2023, will enable RiseHI to continue creating content and supplementary curriculum materials for Hawai’i’s education system.

RiseHI’s video content and curriculum supplements are currently being used at Waimea High School, Maui High School, Kealakehe Intermediate, Nui Valley Middle School, and UH West Oʻahu, positively impacting students’ learning experiences across the islands and promoting a culturally inclusive and responsive learning approach.

According to Aloha United Way’s Alice 2020 report, 42% of Hawai’i’s families are struggling financially, living paycheck to paycheck.

“At RiseHI, we believe our keiki need a source of optimism and inspiration more than ever,” said RiseHI founder and executive director, Gabe Amey. “We hope our golf tournament will provide fun day on the links for networking while raising money to create a lasting impact on Hawai’i’s youth.”

The golf event will be held Thursday, May 18, 2023 at the Pearl Country Club in ʻAiea on Oʻahu. Registration and networking begins at 9:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 11 a.m.

The tournament welcomes players of all skill levels, offering contests and prizes throughout the day, including giveaways by sponsors FITTED and Olukai. Savor food from local vendors and drinks Kona Brewing Co., participate in raffle draws, and attend the post-tournament awards ceremony.

To register a three-person team or become a sponsor, visit https://risehi.com/golf. Sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses and individuals.