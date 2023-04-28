Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 06:55 AM HST. High 0.7 feet 11:08 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 03:09 PM HST. Sunrise 5:57 AM HST. Sunset 6:49 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 11:02 PM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 06:27 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 11:46 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 04:38 PM HST. Sunrise 5:56 AM HST. Sunset 6:50 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, medium period northwest swell and a small short period north swell will keep some small surf in place along north and west facing shores through the weekend. A moderate sized long period northwest swell will arrive Monday, peak Tuesday, then gradually lower Wednesday through next Friday. This swell will give a noticeable boost to north and west shore surf late Monday through Wednesday, potentially close to advisory levels on Tuesday.

Several overlapping south swells will keep steady near to slightly below seasonal surf moving into south facing shores through the weekend. A new long period south swell will build Monday and Tuesday, and peak Wednesday and Thursday near advisory levels. This swell will then gradually lower Friday into next weekend.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf along east facing shores will trend up slightly this weekend as the trades return, then rise up closer to seasonal levels Monday through late next week as the trades over and upstream of the islands strengthen.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a waist to chest high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE less than 5mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting S for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with SE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.