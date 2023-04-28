Maui Surf Forecast for April 28, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|West winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|5:57 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:49 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:56 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:50 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small, medium period northwest swell and a small short period north swell will keep some small surf in place along north and west facing shores through the weekend. A moderate sized long period northwest swell will arrive Monday, peak Tuesday, then gradually lower Wednesday through next Friday. This swell will give a noticeable boost to north and west shore surf late Monday through Wednesday, potentially close to advisory levels on Tuesday.
Several overlapping south swells will keep steady near to slightly below seasonal surf moving into south facing shores through the weekend. A new long period south swell will build Monday and Tuesday, and peak Wednesday and Thursday near advisory levels. This swell will then gradually lower Friday into next weekend.
Surf along east facing shores will trend up slightly this weekend as the trades return, then rise up closer to seasonal levels Monday through late next week as the trades over and upstream of the islands strengthen.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a waist to chest high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE less than 5mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting S for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with SE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
