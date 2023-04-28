Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 28, 2023

April 28, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
West winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northeast in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 06:55 AM HST.




High 0.7 feet 11:08 AM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 03:09 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:49 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 11:02 PM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 06:27 AM HST.




High 1.0 feet 11:46 AM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 04:38 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:56 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:50 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small, medium period northwest swell and a small short period north swell will keep some small surf in place along north and west facing shores through the weekend. A moderate sized long period northwest swell will arrive Monday, peak Tuesday, then gradually lower Wednesday through next Friday. This swell will give a noticeable boost to north and west shore surf late Monday through Wednesday, potentially close to advisory levels on Tuesday. 


Several overlapping south swells will keep steady near to slightly below seasonal surf moving into south facing shores through the weekend. A new long period south swell will build Monday and Tuesday, and peak Wednesday and Thursday near advisory levels. This swell will then gradually lower Friday into next weekend. 


Surf along east facing shores will trend up slightly this weekend as the trades return, then rise up closer to seasonal levels Monday through late next week as the trades over and upstream of the islands strengthen. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a waist to chest high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE less than 5mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting S for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with SE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
