Maui Humane Society seeks to "Empty the Shelters" May 1-15

April 29, 2023, 1:11 PM HST
BISSELL Pet Foundation and Dogtopia Team Up to “Empty the Shelters” Maui Humane Society part of 350+ shelters participating in the spring “Empty the Shelters” event

BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, will team up with Dogtopia for the foundation’s first “Empty the Shelters” national adoption event of 2023.

From May 1 to May 15, BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Spring National “Empty the Shelters” will take place at more than 350 shelters in 45 states with pets available for adoption for just $50 or less, including Maui Humane Society.

Maui Humane Society will participate May 1–15, 2023, offering $0 adoption fees for dogs over 6 months, cats, all small animals, and a reduced adoption fee of $25 for all kittens. All interested adopters can find all adoptable animals at https://www.mauihumanesociety.org/pet-adoption/pets-for-adoption/.

Since the 2016 inception of BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters,” nearly 140,000 pets at 605 animal welfare organizations in 47 states and Canada have received second chances. An average of 1,000 shelter pets are adopted each day during each quarterly national event. Through this partnership and continued support, the foundation is hoping to reach more pets in more shelters and communities during this upcoming event.

“BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters’ is proven to make a lifesaving difference, and we are thrilled to team up with Dogtopia, who shares our vision to give every pet their best life,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation in a news release. “This is a very difficult time for shelters across the country, with increasing owner surrenders due to the housing crisis and inflation as well as slowed adoption rates. With Dogtopia’s partnership, we are hopeful more pets than ever will find homes during this national event.”

“As our shelter and foster homes are both full, Empty the Shelters comes at a crucial time to help find forever homes for our animals. Kitten season is in full swing, so we are ecstatic to participate in an event that helps place animals in homes at a reduced rate for our community,” said Jess Gambsky, Director of Animal Care.

BISSELL Pet Foundation and Maui Humane Society urge families to do their research about the pet they are interested in adopting, as well as adoption requirements. For more information on adopting or donating to “Empty the Shelters,” visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters as well as https://www.mauihumanesociety.org/.

