200 volunteers partner with ASB for Seeds of Service community cleanup

April 30, 2023, 9:44 AM HST
American Savings Bank partnered with more than 20 organizations during its Seeds of Service Community Cleanup on Saturday, Apr. 29. The event is the 12th cleanup ASB has organized in the area since 2015.

“We are committed to bringing real impact to the community, which is why it’s important for us to continue bringing together our friends and family members to revitalize Aala Park and the neighboring areas,” said Ann Teranishi, president and CEO of American Savings Bank. “I’m proud of our 1,100 teammates for their commitment toward driving positive change in our community and across Hawaiʻi.”

More than 200 participants, including ASB teammates and volunteers across Oʻahu, participated in the community clean-up event at Aala Park, College Walk, Sun Yat-sen Mall and Kila Kalikimaka Mall – areas that ASB is committed to reactivating as thriving community gathering places.

Volunteers received green Seeds of Service t-shirts, gloves, trash bags and other supplies before spreading out across the surrounding areas to clean, paint, remove trash and more.

ASB teammates have contributed more than 112,000 hours of volunteer service and ASB has donated millions of dollars to Hawaiʻi’s nonprofits and community organizations. In 2022, ASB invested more than $240,000 to help revitalize and activate Aala Park.

ASB plans to hold its annual statewide Seeds of Service volunteer day, where teammates across four islands collaborate on community beautification and cleanup projects, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

