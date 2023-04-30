File photo.

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road on Tuesday, May 2 through Thursday, May 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping of center median.

Lahaina to Kāʻanapali: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction in the vicinity of Leialiʻi Parkway and Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, on Thursday, May 4 and Friday, May 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree crown raising and dead wood removal.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 modification): Right turn into the Kūlanihākoʻi High School campus from Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) is closed 24/7.

Kīhei: Right lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in the southbound direction between mile marker 1.4 to 2.8, in the vicinity of Kaonoulu Street and E. Līpoa Street from Tuesday, May 2 through Friday, May 5, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for median work as a part of Kīhei Roundabout construction. There will be no turns allowed within the roundabout at this time, through traffic only.

Wailea: Two lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) possible in either direction at the highway’s intersection with Okolani Drive, on Monday, May 1 through Friday, May 5, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for traffic light installation. Kilohana Drive may be used as access through the area during work hours.

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Wailuku (night work): Shoulder closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) possible in either direction, between High Street and Maui Lani Parkway, from Monday, May 1 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for street sweeping.

— Haleakalā Highway / Kula Highway (Route 37) —

Kahului to Makawao: Roving left lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) in the eastbound direction, between mile marker 0.9 to 5.2, in the vicinity of N. Firebreak Road and Old Haleakalā Highway, on Monday, May 1 and Wednesday, May 3, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for construction.

Makawao to Kula: Right lane closure on Kula Highway (Route 37) in the northbound direction, between mile marker 8.1 to 13.3, in the vicinity of ʻAʻapueo Parkway and Nāʻalae Road, from Monday, May 1 through Wednesday, May 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree removal and crown raising.

— Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) —

Kula: Right lane closure on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) in the northbound direction, between mile marker 5.9 to 9.1, in the vicinity of Haleakalā Crater Road to Kula Highway, on Wednesday, May 3 and Thursday, May 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree removal and crown raising.

— Haleakalā Crater Road (Route 378) —

Kula: Right lane closure on Haleakalā Crater Road (Route 378) in the downhill/mauka direction at 16740 Haleakalā Crater Road, on Monday, May 1, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for waterline installation.

— Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) —

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) possible in either direction between W. Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kūihelani Highway, on Monday, May 1 through Friday, May 5 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.