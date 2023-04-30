Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 30, 2023

April 30, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Heather Salanti










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
4-6 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 06:25 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 12:17 PM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 05:33 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:56 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:50 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Numerous showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 11:57 PM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 06:32 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 12:47 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:51 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Small surf along the north and west facing shores will hold today from a small north-northwest (320-330 degree) swell. A moderate sized long period northwest (320 degree) swell will arrive Monday, peak Tuesday, then gradually lower Wednesday through Friday. This next swell will produce a large increase to north and west shore surf heights from late Monday through Wednesday, approaching High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels as the swell energy peaks on Tuesday. 


Small surf along the south facing shores remains in the forecast today. A new long period south-southwest (200-210 degree) swell will build from Monday night to Tuesday, peaking Wednesday and Thursday near HSA levels. This swell energy will then gradually lower from Friday into next weekend. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
Small surf along east facing shores will trend up slightly into Monday as the trades strengthen over and upstream of the islands. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with NW winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Maui Flood Advisory Until 845 P M      2Maui Police Seek Information On Hit And Run Fatality Reported Earlier This Month In Kihei      3276485 Visitors To Maui In March 2023 Nearing Pre Pandemic Levels For The Quarter      4Maui Flood Advisory Until 8 A M 3      5Funding Secured For Teacher Housing Flood Mitigation And Small Boat Harbors In S Maui      6Maui Police Promote Gordon Sagun Jr To Lieutenant