Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 4-6 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 East Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 06:25 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 12:17 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 05:33 PM HST. Sunrise 5:56 AM HST. Sunset 6:50 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 11:57 PM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 06:32 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 12:47 PM HST. Sunrise 5:55 AM HST. Sunset 6:51 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small surf along the north and west facing shores will hold today from a small north-northwest (320-330 degree) swell. A moderate sized long period northwest (320 degree) swell will arrive Monday, peak Tuesday, then gradually lower Wednesday through Friday. This next swell will produce a large increase to north and west shore surf heights from late Monday through Wednesday, approaching High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels as the swell energy peaks on Tuesday.

Small surf along the south facing shores remains in the forecast today. A new long period south-southwest (200-210 degree) swell will build from Monday night to Tuesday, peaking Wednesday and Thursday near HSA levels. This swell energy will then gradually lower from Friday into next weekend.

Small surf along east facing shores will trend up slightly into Monday as the trades strengthen over and upstream of the islands.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with NW winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.