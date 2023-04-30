Maui Surf Forecast for April 30, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|4-6
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:56 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:50 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:55 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:51 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Small surf along the north and west facing shores will hold today from a small north-northwest (320-330 degree) swell. A moderate sized long period northwest (320 degree) swell will arrive Monday, peak Tuesday, then gradually lower Wednesday through Friday. This next swell will produce a large increase to north and west shore surf heights from late Monday through Wednesday, approaching High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels as the swell energy peaks on Tuesday.
Small surf along the south facing shores remains in the forecast today. A new long period south-southwest (200-210 degree) swell will build from Monday night to Tuesday, peaking Wednesday and Thursday near HSA levels. This swell energy will then gradually lower from Friday into next weekend.
Small surf along east facing shores will trend up slightly into Monday as the trades strengthen over and upstream of the islands.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with NW winds less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com