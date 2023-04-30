One man is dead after a confrontation with officers on Molokaʻi who were responding to a report of a Temporary Restraining Order violation on Sunday morning.

The incident was reported at 7:41 a.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023, near Mile 18.5 of the Kamehameha V Highway in Wailua, Molokaʻi.

A preliminary police investigation reveals that, upon arrival, two officers encountered a 40-year-old Kaunakakai man wielding a weapon. Police say the man advanced toward the officers, at which time one officer deployed his taser, which proved ineffective before both officers discharged their weapons.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Officers performed life-saving measures until medic personnel arrived on the scene, according to department reports.

The man was transported to the Molokaʻi General Hospital for further treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries and died. The victim’s identity is being withheld for 24 hours to allow for notification of next of kin.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave as standard procedure.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

There were no other injuries reported and the investigation is ongoing.