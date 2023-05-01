Maui Business

Hele gas stations offer 25 cent per gallon discount in celebration of loyalty app launch

May 1, 2023, 8:40 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Hele gas stations across the state are offering a limited-time 25 cents per gallon discount on all gasoline purchases to celebrate the launch of the new Hele Kamaʻāina Rewards mobile app. The discount can be accessed via the Hele app and is good any day of the week. 

“As many return back to work and gather together again for in-person events and activities, Hele wanted to help with the transition for our loyal customers,” said John Peyton, vice president of Hawaiʻi retail. “The discount will help families stretch their household budgets further so they can cover the rising costs of groceries and other necessities whose prices are increasing because of supply-chain challenges and global energy conditions.”

Hele is also offering customers and others in the community a chance to win a trip to Las Vegas  with a new 9th Island Hele and Hawaiian Airlines Las Vegas Giveaway. Customers can download the Hele app and enter for a chance to win.  For more information about the 9th Island Hele and Hawaiian Airlines Las Vegas Giveaway, click here.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1One Man Dead Following Officer Involved Shooting On Molokaʻi 2Maui Obituaries Week Ending Apr 30 2023 3Hawaiian Airlines Resumes Fukuoka Service 4List Maui Lane Closures Through May 5 5Fundraiser Concert To Help Recovery Of Hailey Jones 6Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority Navigating Its Future Following Deferral Of Hb1375