Hele gas stations across the state are offering a limited-time 25 cents per gallon discount on all gasoline purchases to celebrate the launch of the new Hele Kamaʻāina Rewards mobile app. The discount can be accessed via the Hele app and is good any day of the week.

“As many return back to work and gather together again for in-person events and activities, Hele wanted to help with the transition for our loyal customers,” said John Peyton, vice president of Hawaiʻi retail. “The discount will help families stretch their household budgets further so they can cover the rising costs of groceries and other necessities whose prices are increasing because of supply-chain challenges and global energy conditions.”

Hele is also offering customers and others in the community a chance to win a trip to Las Vegas with a new 9th Island Hele and Hawaiian Airlines Las Vegas Giveaway. Customers can download the Hele app and enter for a chance to win. For more information about the 9th Island Hele and Hawaiian Airlines Las Vegas Giveaway, click here.