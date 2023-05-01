Missing and Murdered Indigenous and Native Hawaiian Women and Girls

Maui joins in a national effort to honor and educate communities about missing and murdered indigenous people, including Native Hawaiian women and girls.

Advocacy groups established May 5 as National Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s Day in response to murders and abductions of Native women and girls in the United States.

On Maui, events will be held on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A sign waving event to recognize and honor Missing and Murdered Indigenous and Native Hawaiian Women and Girls takes place at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 5 in front of the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

The public is invited to join organizers and bring signs, wear red dresses, tell stories and share aloha to stand in solidarity and raise awareness of the issue.

Medicine Wheel Ride Maui

An annual Medicine Wheel Ride Maui takes place on Saturday, May 6, starting with registration from 9-10 a.m. at Cycle City on Lower Main Street in Wailuku.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Poker Run Ride ends with lunch. Lucky number tickets and shirts, bandanas, dog tags, pins and stickers will be available.

Proceeds will go to support Native Hawaiian organizations and groups including Pouhana O Na Wahine, the Native Hawaiian Resource Center dedicated to helping Native Hawaiians address domestic violence and other forms of violence and social injustices by restoring their Native way of live through culture.

Both events will feature the Red Sand Project, raising awareness to the issue of sex trafficking and Missing and Murdered Indigenous People.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Follow MMIWMaui on facebook for more information or email [email protected]