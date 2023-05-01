Maui Business

Salt+Hair Salon celebrates two year anniversary in West Maui

May 1, 2023, 3:02 PM HST
  • Salt + Hair Team – Back Row L to R Isac, Mercedes, Trinity, Emily, Courtney, Sidney. Front Row L to R Maile, Jeremy, Jennie, Alex, Maui. PC: Salt + Hair
  • Salt+Hair in Lahaina, Maui
  • Maui Humane Society Adoption Event hosted by Salt + Hair
  • Salt+Hair in Lahaina, Maui

Salt+Hair salon announced a community event in celebration of its two-year anniversary at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 at the salon, located inside the Lahaina Cannery Mall in West Maui.

Aside from its role as a salon, the business also serves as a community hub, hosting monthly pop-up shops featuring Maui’s small business entrepreneurs, pet adoption events in collaboration with the Maui Humane Society, and a boutique that sells upcycled clothing and accessories.

Salt+Hair opened in 2021 after overcoming various set-backs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking back, co-owner Jeremy Soares expressed gratitude for the support of the community, staff, and clients. Fellow co-owner Jennie Soares said, “Our aim was to create a luxury hair salon with a laid-back vibe. We opened the salon with a mission to make a difference in the community; we love West Maui and want to give back as much as possible.”

Throughout May, Salt+Hair stylists will donate their services to provide fresh summer haircuts to students from the Lahaina Boys and Girls Club. The salon will also offer donated services to Women Helping Women.

More than 10 Maui small businesses will be featured at the anniversary pop-up event, with entertainment provided by DJ Rodrigo Moraes. The community is invited to stop by the salon from 1-6 p.m. for shopping, refreshments, and to be entered to win door prizes including cut and color services, R+Co eco-friendly products, and gift certificates for future services.

Owners say 5% of all product sales throughout the month of May will be donated to the Maui Humane Society. Maui Humane Society donations will help provide food, shelter, and medical care to animals in need.

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
