Child found unresponsive at resort pool area on Maui, police say no foul play is suspected
A four-year-old child was found unresponsive at the pool area of a resort located at 2365 Kāʻanapali Parkway in West Maui on Monday afternoon.
The incident was reported at around 12:38 p.m. on Monday May 1, 2023.
Officers arrived to find a bystander performing life-saving measures on the unresponsive child. When first responders arrived, they took over life-saving efforts, however those measures proved unsuccessful, according to police.
The victim has since been identified as Daelyn Ntwaagae, 4, of White Plains, New York.
Police say a preliminary investigation reveals no signs of foul play and an autopsy has been scheduled. The case has been classified as a miscellaneous accident.
The Maui Police Department extended condolences to the child’s family and friends.