A four-year-old child was found unresponsive at the pool area of a resort located at 2365 Kāʻanapali Parkway in West Maui on Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported at around 12:38 p.m. on Monday May 1, 2023.

Officers arrived to find a bystander performing life-saving measures on the unresponsive child. When first responders arrived, they took over life-saving efforts, however those measures proved unsuccessful, according to police.

The victim has since been identified as Daelyn Ntwaagae, 4, of White Plains, New York.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals no signs of foul play and an autopsy has been scheduled. The case has been classified as a miscellaneous accident.

The Maui Police Department extended condolences to the child’s family and friends.

