Maui News

Hawaiʻi gets $3M to expand affordable housing for low-income households

May 3, 2023, 9:40 AM HST
US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) today announced that Hawai‘i will receive $3 million to improve and expand affordable housing for low-income households across the state.

“This funding will help more people across Hawai‘i in need of housing find a safe, affordable place to live,” said Sen. Schatz, Chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development.

The funding comes from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Housing Trust Fund, which supports the acquisition, construction, or rehabilitation of affordable housing units for low-income and extremely low-income households.

These housing units are required to have a minimum affordability period of 30 years. In Hawai‘i, this funding is used exclusively for rental housing.

