Kamehameha Schools Maui students paint a mural with a message at Kahului Airport

May 4, 2023, 7:06 AM HST
  • L-R Kahu Kanani Franco, Shy-Ann Braceros-Hinau, Maile Kalama, Mālie Vickers, Kaylia Gomes-Hema, Lilinoe Medeiros, Alisha Reyes, Harlee Viela, Cami Nakagawa, Haven De Silva, Kumu Angie Abe, Alika Guerrero. PC: Department of Transportation.
  • The final artwork. PC: Department of Transportation.
  • A collaborative effort. PC: Department of Transportation.
  • Coming together. PC: Department of Transportation.
  • Happy work. PC: Department of Transportation.
  • On goes the color. PC: Department of Transportation.
  • Some of the artists at the start of the mural process. PC: Department of Transportation.

A new mural at the Kahului Airport shares the importance of water conservation, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation announced.  

The new artwork was created by students at Kamehameha Schools Maui and shows a stream flowing from a mountain and ending at a water fountain.  

“Water is vital for life, and I want others to get that message from the mural,” said Shy-Ann Braceros-Hinau, one of the student artists who worked on the mural. 

Students say the mural was created with the hopes that visitors and residents alike properly treat the land and water with respect and understand its importance.  

Another student artist is Lilinoe Medeiros said, “Through this mural, we hope that the travelers passing through will receive this message correctly and properly treat our ʻāina (land) and wai (water) when they are visiting.”

The ‘ōlelo no’eau (Hawaiian Proverb) that is on the mural reads, “I ola ‘oe, i ola mākou nei”, “My life is dependent on yours; your life is dependent on mine.”  

Comments

