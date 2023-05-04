Maui News

Maui County Office on Aging in Wailuku to close briefly for May 5 event

May 4, 2023, 11:46 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The county’s Office on Aging in Wailuku will be closed to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 5, for the 54th Maui County Outstanding Older American Recognition Awards event. It will reopen from 2 to 4:30 p.m. that day.

Office on Aging, located at 95 Mahalani St., Room 20, Wailuku, will resume regular hours Monday, May 8.

For more information, call the Maui County Office on Aging, which is part of the county’s Department of Housing and Human Concerns, at 808-270-7755.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Police Provide Update On Fatal Shooting On Molokaʻi 2Child Found Unresponsive At Resort Pool Area On Maui Police Say No Foul Play Is Suspected 3Salvage Begins Of Grounded Vessel Near Culturally Significant Birthing Stone In Lahiana 4Grand Wailea Hosts Special Mothers Day Brunch May 14 5Mahu Magic Celebrates Diversity At Native Hawaiian Convention 6Maui Entertainment Arts Community May 4 May 10