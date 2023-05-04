Maui News
Maui County Office on Aging in Wailuku to close briefly for May 5 event
The county’s Office on Aging in Wailuku will be closed to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 5, for the 54th Maui County Outstanding Older American Recognition Awards event. It will reopen from 2 to 4:30 p.m. that day.
Office on Aging, located at 95 Mahalani St., Room 20, Wailuku, will resume regular hours Monday, May 8.
For more information, call the Maui County Office on Aging, which is part of the county’s Department of Housing and Human Concerns, at 808-270-7755.
