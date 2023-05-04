Maui News
The Maui Fire Department announced the temporary closure of the road fronting the Kahului Fire Station (200 Dairy Road, Kahului) on Friday, May 12, 2023 from 8 a.m. to noon. The farthest right
Maui Fire Department to close lane fronting Kahului Station on Friday, May 12
lane in the northbound direction will be coned off and closed to through traffic, according to the notice.
