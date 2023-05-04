Maui News

Maui Fire Department to close lane fronting Kahului Station on Friday, May 12

May 4, 2023, 12:00 PM HST
Kahului Fire Station. File image courtesy: County of Maui

The Maui Fire Department announced the temporary closure of the road fronting the Kahului Fire Station (200 Dairy Road, Kahului) on Friday, May 12, 2023 from 8 a.m. to noon. The farthest right
lane in the northbound direction will be coned off and closed to through traffic, according to the notice.

