Maui residents will have the opportunity to attend a book signing event for “Portuguese in Hawaiʻi,” a limited-edition book that showcases the history and diversity of Portuguese immigrants and their descendants in the islands.

Launched by Portuguese author Nelson Ponta-Garça and local Portuguese community leader Danny Abreu, “Portuguese in Hawaiʻi” tells the story of a unique group whose ancestors were masters of the sea, whalers, fishermen and farmers.

Through hard work, their descendants became integral parts of local society and leaders in business, politics, education and many other fields.

The book will be launched through a series of book signings, with the Maui events taking place on May 9 at Heritage Hall in Pāʻia and another on May 10 at Maui Coffee Attic in Wailuku.

The author and local community leader will be available for interviews on May 5, and the Portuguese Consul General in San Francisco Pedro Perestrelo Pinto will be present at each book signing.

“The inspirational stories captured between the covers of this book are nothing short of a tribute to their legacy to Hawaiʻi, their families and communities and their motherland an ocean away,” according to an event announcement.

Evidence of the strong and enduring Portuguese presence in Hawaiʻi includes the braguinha which became the ʻukulele, linguiça which became better known as Portuguese sausage, the cattlemen whose traditions helped shape the local paniolo, and the beloved malasada, among others.

It is estimated that just under 10% of Hawaiʻi’s population can trace some portion of their ancestry to Portugal.

The Portuguese in Hawaiʻi book was inspired by the acclaimed bilingual documentary “Portuguese in Hawaiʻi,” which was featured on Portugal’s national TV station, RTP. The documentary will also be shown at each book signing.

Maui book signings:

May 9 at 6:30 p.m. – Maui

Book Signing at Heritage Hall

401 Baldwin Avenue, Pāʻia, HI 96779

May at 10 at 1 p.m. – Maui

Book Signing at Maui Coffee Attic

59 Kānoa Street, Wailuku, HI 96793

Additional book signings:

May 5 at 7 p.m. – Oʻahu

Book Signing at Mission Memorial Auditorium

550 South King Street, Honolulu, HI 96813

May 6 at 6 p.m. – Oʻahu

Book Signing at Punchbowl Holy Ghost Church

1772 Pūowaina Drive, Honolulu, HI 96813

May 7 at 1 p.m. – Kauaʻi

Book Signing at Historic County Building

4396 Rice Street, Līhuʻe, HI 96766

May 11 at 10 a.m. – Kona, Hawaiʻi Island

Book Signing at Kona Historical Society

81-6551 Hawaiʻi Belt Road, Kealakekua, HI 96750

May 12 at 4 p.m. – Honokaʻa, Hawaiʻi Island

Book Signing at Andrade’s Honokaʻa Café

45-3625 Māmane Street, Honokaʻa, HI 96727

May 14 at 12 p.m. – Hilo, Hawaiʻi Island