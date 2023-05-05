Maui News

War Memorial stadium to open briefly for HHSAA State Track & Field Championships

May 5, 2023, 10:50 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Satoki Yamamoto Track at War Memorial Stadium. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden photo

War Memorial football stadium and Satoki Yamamoto track and field will be open today and Saturday to host Hawaiʻi High School Athletics Association State Track & Field Championships, the county Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

The facilities will resume closure after the special event due to ongoing construction.

The department thanked the public for patience and understanding while the upgrades are completed.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Police Provide Update On Fatal Shooting On Molokaʻi 2State Announces Distribution Of Payment From 141m Settlement With Intuit 3Kamehameha Schools Maui Students Paint A Mural With A Message At Kahului Airport 4Maui Student Honored With First Annual Honsador 5000 Scholarship 5Maui Fire Department To Close Lane Fronting Kahului Station On Friday May 12 6Grand Wailea Hosts Special Mothers Day Brunch May 14