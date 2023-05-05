Satoki Yamamoto Track at War Memorial Stadium. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden photo

War Memorial football stadium and Satoki Yamamoto track and field will be open today and Saturday to host Hawaiʻi High School Athletics Association State Track & Field Championships, the county Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

The facilities will resume closure after the special event due to ongoing construction.

The department thanked the public for patience and understanding while the upgrades are completed.