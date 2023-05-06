Maui News

Maui Police Department seeks help with information on missing woman

May 6, 2023, 3:13 PM HST
* Updated May 6, 3:14 PM
Claire Omori, 39, of Wailuku. PC: Maui Police Department.

The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Claire Omori, 39, of Wailuku.

Surveillance footage from cameras at their home showed that she left the home on foot at approximately 8:10 a.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023. Omori was reported missing the same morning by her husband.

Omori is described as 5-foot-4 , weighs about 116 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a full sleeve tattoo with patterns on her right arm, koi fish in the water with lotus tattoo on her left shoulder. She also has a tattoo of a horse, a female Native American Chief and a pin-up girl on her legs.

Police say Omori left her wallet, vehicle, and cell phone at home and she was last seen wearing a purple/blue jacket, black shirt, with camouflage sweatpants and a light gray hiking shoes.

Anyone with informationmis asked to call Maui police at 808-244-6400 and reference case number 23014372.

