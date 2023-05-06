Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 06, 2023

May 6, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 08:17 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 03:40 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:52 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:53 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 10:05 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 02:17 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 08:48 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 04:25 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:53 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will remain elevated through early next week. South shore surf should drop below the summertime average Tuesday through Friday. 


Surf along north facing shores will remain minimal through the middle of next week. A new moderate sized medium period northwest swell will build Wednesday night and Thursday, and give a noticeable boost to north shore surf by Friday. 


East shore surf should remain elevated and near seasonal levels through early next week due to the strong trades over and upstream of the islands. A gradual decline in east shore surf is expected Wednesday through Friday as the trades ease. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.


				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W 5-10mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




