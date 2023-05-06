Maui Surf Forecast for May 06, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:52 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:53 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:51 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:53 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores will remain elevated through early next week. South shore surf should drop below the summertime average Tuesday through Friday.
Surf along north facing shores will remain minimal through the middle of next week. A new moderate sized medium period northwest swell will build Wednesday night and Thursday, and give a noticeable boost to north shore surf by Friday.
East shore surf should remain elevated and near seasonal levels through early next week due to the strong trades over and upstream of the islands. A gradual decline in east shore surf is expected Wednesday through Friday as the trades ease.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W 5-10mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com