Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 07, 2023

May 7, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
1-3 




South Facing
5-7
5-7
4-6
3-5 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds around 15 mph,

                            increasing to around 25 mph in the

                            afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 08:48 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 04:25 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:53 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 11:05 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 02:39 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 09:22 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 05:16 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:53 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A long-period south swell will support surf heights above the seasonal average today, then diminish Monday through Wednesday, with small surf then prevailing along south facing shores into next weekend. The locally strong trade winds over and upstream of the islands will support short-period wind wave development that will lead to choppy surf along east facing shores, with east shore surf diminishing after midweek. Surf along north facing shores will be small for the next several days, but back-to-back medium- period north-northwest swells are expected from Thursday through Monday. Potential exists for surf heights to reach High Surf Advisory levels along exposed north facing shores with the second swell next weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
