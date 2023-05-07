Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 1-3 South Facing 5-7 5-7 4-6 3-5 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Breezy. East winds around 15 mph,

increasing to around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 08:48 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 04:25 PM HST. Sunrise 5:51 AM HST. Sunset 6:53 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 11:05 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 02:39 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 09:22 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 05:16 PM HST. Sunrise 5:51 AM HST. Sunset 6:53 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A long-period south swell will support surf heights above the seasonal average today, then diminish Monday through Wednesday, with small surf then prevailing along south facing shores into next weekend. The locally strong trade winds over and upstream of the islands will support short-period wind wave development that will lead to choppy surf along east facing shores, with east shore surf diminishing after midweek. Surf along north facing shores will be small for the next several days, but back-to-back medium- period north-northwest swells are expected from Thursday through Monday. Potential exists for surf heights to reach High Surf Advisory levels along exposed north facing shores with the second swell next weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.