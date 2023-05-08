Maui Business

Alaska Airlines appoints new public affairs manager in Hawaiʻi

May 8, 2023, 1:49 PM HST
Jacob Aki

Alaska Airlines has named Jacob Aki as public affairs manager in Hawai‘i, effective immediately. In this new Honolulu-based role for the company, Aki will work alongside Daniel Chun, Alaska’s Hawai‘i director of sales, community, and public relations, to continue to deliver on Alaska’s market strategy and culture of care in Hawai‘i. In addition, he will help represent the airline in state and local government affairs in Hawaiʻi and across key West Coast cities.

“Jacob is a highly respected, dedicated, and hard-working leader, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to our growing team,” said Chun. “His extensive experience in state government and communications will allow us to deepen our engagement within Hawai‘i as we continue to care for our local guests and communities.”

Aki has nearly a decade of experience in the Hawaiʻi State Legislature. He spent several years as a senior legislative advisor, where he helped to develop and implement key policy strategies and initiatives.

In his most recent role as the director of communications for the Hawaiʻi State Senate, he served as the chamber’s chief spokesperson and led a team that was responsible for managing public relations, digital media efforts, and effectively communicating legislative initiatives and policy issues to the broader community.

“Having traveled frequently with Alaska Airlines, I have long held a deep respect for the company and their unwavering dedication in providing exceptional customer service,” said Aki. “Alaska’s long-term commitment to our community and sustainability goals really excite me, and I am looking forward to being a part of the Alaska team here in Hawaiʻi.”

