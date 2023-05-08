A main water line break on Front Street has resulted in a road closure and a water outage for 20 businesses and an elementary school in Lahaina. The outage began at approximately 12:30 p.m. and will continue until about 5:30 this evening, according to the county Department of Water Supply.

Front Street is closed between Shaw and Prison streets. The same area between Shaw and Prison streets, including King Kamehameha III Elementary School, is experiencing the water outage.

Water officials said the water line break was caused by an old pipe.

For emergency repairs and updates, call the County of Maui Department of Water Supply at 808- 270-7633.