Maui News

Officials to conduct Makani Pāhili hurricane exercise through May 12

May 8, 2023, 9:28 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

(File photo)

The State of Hawaiʻi is in the midst of the annual Makani Pāhili exercise which runs from May 4-12, to test statewide hurricane preparedness and response capabilities.

Events included an activation exercise May 4 and 5 to test the State Emergency Operations Center and other systems for the approach and impact of the simulated “Hurricane Makani of 2023.”

The training and exercise effort is coordinated by the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency and includes participation by other state government agencies, county emergency managers, the National Weather Service, and other federal, private and nonprofit partners.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Additional activities will test key elements of the state’s response to a simulated major hurricane, including the activation of the state and county emergency operations centers. 

As part of the exercise, the State Emergency Operations Center inside Diamond Head crater in Honolulu was activated on May 4 and 5.

Events associated with the activation are not expected to impact the public, but there is a possibility that individuals monitoring radio broadcasts on certain channels may hear radio chatter by participating HAM Radio operators or other participants.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Participants have been instructed to ensure that Makani Pāhili communications include the phrase “Exercise, exercise, exercise” to reduce the risk of confusion with a real emergency. 

A safety officer is on hand to monitor activities. In the event of an injury during the simulation or a real-world emergency, the exercise will be halted so that emergency workers can respond to the real incident.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Police Department Seeks Help With Information On Missing Woman 2More Than 100 Kamehameha High School Seniors Earn College Associate Degrees 3Mongoose Captured On Kauaʻi At Nawiliwili Harbor 4Maui Obituaries Week Ending May 7 2023 544th Maui Charity Walk Raises More Than 1m 6Morissette With Special Guest Jay R June 11 At The Maui Arts Cultural Center