The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement points Paige Onishi as COO

May 8, 2023
The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) announced that it has appointed Paige Onishi as the organization’s chief operating officer. As COO, Onishi will oversee day-to-day operations and will work to ensure that all departments within CNHA are working collaboratively and strategically to accomplish the organization’s goals.

“With more than 25 years of management experience and proven success in stewarding large-scale projects in Hawai‘i, Paige is a highly-qualified candidate to fill our COO role,” said Kūhio Lewis, CEO of CNHA. “We’re confident that under her leadership, our teams will be able to operate more seamlessly and effectively, ultimately helping us to better serve our lāhui and the community at large.”

Prior to joining CNHA, Onishi was the COO of Hawaiian Building Maintenance, one of Hawai‘i’s industry leaders in property management and building maintenance services. As COO, she oversaw all daily business and administrative operations for over 200 locations and more than 700 employees encompassing a mix of retail, commercial and residential accounts on O‘ahu, Maui and Kaua‘i. In addition, she led sales strategies and marketing campaigns to grow HBM’s market presence, and improved its recruiting, training and professional development efforts.

Onishi has also served as business development director with Sandwich Isles Communications, Inc. where she was instrumental in managing contracts that provided comprehensive wireless services to residents of Hawaiian homelands. 

Onishi is a graduate of the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, and has actively volunteered with the Pilot Club of Honolulu since 2011.  She resides in Salt Lake.

