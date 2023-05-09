Maui News

Maui Prep Academy hosts online auction supporting Financial Aid Initiative, May 13-17

May 9, 2023, 10:05 AM HST
Maui Prep presents an online auction from May 13-17 in support of their Financial Aid Initiative.

Online bidding starts Saturday, May 13 and will close on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. The auction features an array of items for bidding that include luxury hotel packages, family adventure activities and certificates for local brands and restaurants.  

The online auction items will be available for preview starting on May 10. Click here to sign up to receive an email reminder for when bidding is open. 

Pick up for all items purchased will be scheduled individually with the Advancement Office at Maui Preparatory Academy.  Any auction related questions may be directed via email to [email protected]

All proceeds from the online auction will benefit Maui Preparatory Academy Financial Aid Initiative. Supporting Maui Preparatory Academy’s Financial Aid Initiative helps to provide crucial resources and support to students who may not have the opportunity to attend the school otherwise.

Through Maui Prep’s Financial Aid Initiative, more West Maui children can choose the course of their development, attend the college of their choice, and give back to the community and beyond. Currently 35% of Maui Prep’s student body receive some form of tuition assistance or financial aid. 

