Scott Crawford of Hāna named new Maui Marine Director for The Nature Conservancy

May 9, 2023, 1:29 PM HST
Scott Crawford. PC: by Jerry Grigory Photography.

The Nature Conservancy, Hawai‘i and Palmyra has selected Scott Crawford of Hāna, Maui as the new Maui Nui Marine Director. Crawford comes to TNC with 30 years’ experience in environmental and community work on Maui.  

Crawford most recently served as the executive director of nonprofit Kīpahulu ʻOhana Inc., where he led cultural, educational and conservation efforts to sustain the traditions of Kīpahulu through its Kapahu Living Farm—a traditional wetland taro farm managed in partnership with Haleakalā National Park.

Crawford also worked with Kīpahulu ʻOhana to set up and manage a certified commercial kitchen at Kalena Center for shared community use and to implement the Kīpahulu Moku Community Based Subsistence Fishing Area proposal to ensure residents and future generations can perpetuate their Hawaiian lifestyle.  

“I’m thrilled to join TNC to help advance marine conservation across Maui Nui,” says Crawford. “I am inspired by our community-centered approach and look forward to working with our many partners to protect the living systems that are vital to our communities, economy, culture, and to ensure our ocean -centered way of life for future generations.”  

In addition to his work with Kīpahulu ʻOhana, Crawford helped start the Hāna chapter of the Hawaiʻi Farmers Union and the Hāna Farmers Market, and as the chair of Ke Ao Haliʻi, he was instrumental in the purchase and community-based conservation of nearly 200 acres of coastal lands in Hāna in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Land Trust.

Crawford also serves on the board of Nā Mamo O Mūʻolea, a nonprofit that manages culturally and environmentally important lands and shoreline areas in East Maui through a long-term lease with the County of Maui.  

“Having had the pleasure of working with Scott over the last 15 years, I am delighted that he is bringing his immense talents to TNC,” said Emily Fielding, Hawai‘i Marine Conservation Director. “Under his leadership, we’ll continue putting communities first as we work together to restore health to our coral reefs and fisheries.”   

