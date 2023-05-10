Tanama Colibri at ʻĪao Intermediate School SMALL TOWN * BIG ART workshop to garner lyrics and music for Thursday’s pop-up performance (Photo by: Matt Pierce)

The public is invited and encouraged to participate in a free pop-up performance by Wailuku musician and spoken word artist Tanama Colibri.

The performance will take place from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 at the Kalana O Maui County Building Front Lawn in Wailuku, located at 200 S. High Street.

The pop-up event is the latest public art project of SMALL TOWN * BIG ART, which pairs community members with professional artists to co-create art installations that celebrate the history, culture and sense of place of Wailuku.



















Colibri’s music and lyrics have been developed through workshops with the sixth grade class of ʻĪao Intermediate School, community consultations, and research of Mary Kawena Pukui’s “‘Ōlelo No‘eau: Hawaiian Proverbs and Poetical Sayings” in partnership with Sissy Lake-Farm, executive director of Hale Hōʻikeʻike at the Bailey House / Maui Historical Society.

Through additional grants made to Maui Public Art Corps, a nonprofit created to scale the work of SMALL TOWN * BIG ART to neighborhoods throughout the County of Maui, Colibri will also include original songs inspired by Kahoʻolawe.

The songs were developed through a four-day volunteer access of the Kahoʻolawe Island Reserve in partnership with the Kahoʻolawe Island Reserve Commission, as well as consultations with Kaʻonohi Lee, Tanya Lee-Greig and Kylee Mar.

Through these unique experiences, Colibri’s pop-up performance has become an extension of the people, places and stories of Kahoʻolawe and Wailuku, and will be shared during the upcoming free event.

Opening remarks start at 5 p.m. and showtime is at 5:15 p.m. Guests are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.