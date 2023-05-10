Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 3-5 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 10:48 AM HST. Sunrise 5:50 AM HST. Sunset 6:54 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 07:33 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 11:50 AM HST. Sunrise 5:50 AM HST. Sunset 6:55 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A combination of small medium-long period south and small period southeast swells will keep small surf in place along south facing shores through early next week.

Surf along north facing shores will likely remain small through Wednesday. A small medium period north-northwest swell will build Wednesday night and Thursday, giving north shore surf a noticeable boost by late Thursday. A re-inforcing medium period north- northwest swell will arrive late Friday and Friday night, boosting north shore surf up close to advisory levels this weekend. This swell will slowly lower and become more northerly early next week.

East shore surf will gradually lower during the next couple days, with minimal surf expected Friday through early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.