Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 10, 2023

May 10, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
3-5
4-6 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 10:48 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:54 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 07:33 PM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

                            north in the afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 11:50 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:55 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A combination of small medium-long period south and small period southeast swells will keep small surf in place along south facing shores through early next week. 


Surf along north facing shores will likely remain small through Wednesday. A small medium period north-northwest swell will build Wednesday night and Thursday, giving north shore surf a noticeable boost by late Thursday. A re-inforcing medium period north- northwest swell will arrive late Friday and Friday night, boosting north shore surf up close to advisory levels this weekend. This swell will slowly lower and become more northerly early next week. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
East shore surf will gradually lower during the next couple days, with minimal surf expected Friday through early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Two Maui Businesses Accelerate Their Growth As Part Of Entrepreneurial Cohort      2Maui Among Top Spots In Us News World Report Best Vacations Lists      3Vehicle Accident On Pulehu Road Downs Pole And Lines Repairs Underway      4Foodland Celebrates 75 Years In Hawaiʻi      5Maui Police Department Seeks Help With Information On Missing Woman      6Maui Designer Wailani Artates Of Artistry8 Wins Top Honors At Pele Awards