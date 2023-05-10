Maui Surf Forecast for May 10, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|3-5
|4-6
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|Sunrise
|5:50 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:54 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming
north in the afternoon.
|Sunrise
|5:50 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:55 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A combination of small medium-long period south and small period southeast swells will keep small surf in place along south facing shores through early next week.
Surf along north facing shores will likely remain small through Wednesday. A small medium period north-northwest swell will build Wednesday night and Thursday, giving north shore surf a noticeable boost by late Thursday. A re-inforcing medium period north- northwest swell will arrive late Friday and Friday night, boosting north shore surf up close to advisory levels this weekend. This swell will slowly lower and become more northerly early next week.
East shore surf will gradually lower during the next couple days, with minimal surf expected Friday through early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com